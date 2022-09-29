The National Weather Service (NWS) in Miami has issued a Rip Current Statement for coastal Miami-Dade County, including Key Biscayne.

High rip currents can sweep even the best swimmers away from shore.

The advisory went into effect at 7 a.m. Thursday, September 29, lasting until 8 p.m. Thursday.

Swimmers are advised to stay near a lifeguard. If you find yourself caught in a rip current, relax and float. Don`t swim against the current. If able, swim in a direction following the shoreline. If unable to escape, face the shore and call or wave for help.

The Rip Current advisory also covers coastal Broward County.

