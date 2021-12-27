In early December, two young rowers from the Miami Rowing Club (MRC) represented Team Puerto Rico (PUR) at the 2021 Junior (U23) Panamerican Games held in Lake Calima, Colombia, at an altitude of 5,000 ft.

Rodrigo Miranda and Nicolas Nadal qualified for Final A on December 3 after a 1st place finish in the repechage. They came in 5th in the Final A with a time of 7:11.23 in the 2,000 meter rowing event on December 4, against stiff competition from Mexico and Central and South America. MRC Head Coach, Cesar Herrera, accompanied the crew to the international competition.

Miranda, an 18 year old MAST Academy graduate, now rows at St. Joseph’s University in Philadelphia. Nadal, 17, is a junior at Immaculata-La Salle High School after previously graduating from St. Agnes Academy. Both have been rowing for over five years.

Miami Rowing Club (MRC) is a non-profit founded in 1973. It moved to the Miami Marine Stadium Basin in 1979 and the boathouse was built in 1983. MRC has developed numerous collegiate rowers since its inception.