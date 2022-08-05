Miami Rowing Club and RDCA MMA offer middle and high school students extracurricular opportunities.

The sport of rowing is becoming popular in South Florida, and the Miami Rowing Club is seeking middle school and high school students to join its organization and learn all about it.

The club, located at 3601 Rickenbacker Causeway, is offering rowing programs to prepare student-athletes for the rigors of the sport in high school.

Crew members will participate in singles, doubles, quads, four-and eight man boats.Their rowing skills will be tested in competitions against other clubs and in regional and state competitions.

Boys and girls will learn to sweep and scull in singles, doubles, fours and eights, and participate in strenuous land training, including year-round weight and running.

The Club's goal is to advance to the State Championships in Sarasota in April. Top crews continue to the Regional and National Championships in May and June.

The club's youth program has graduated over 1,000 rowers and good citizens, placing many in the top colleges in the country.

Registration is now open. For more, call (305) 361-3225 or click here.

RDCA MMA is a studio celebrating 26 years in mixed martial arts. RDCA is family owned and operated by the Duzoglou family.

The company, at 328 Crandon Blvd., Suite 206, is offering a back-to-school special for kids, including teaching them kicking and hand technique in the art of self-defense.

Kids can learn kicking and hand technique in the art of self defense, discipline, dedication and determination. A free RDCA MMA t-shirt.will also be included.

To register, call (305) 365-0120, or click here.

To obtain a Free Pass to an RDC MMA, click here.