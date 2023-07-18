South Florida’s heat advisory, with heat index values ranging between 105 and 110, has been extended until 8 p.mm. Wednesday, July 19.

The combination of hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat-related illnesses. The advisory covers inland Miami-Dade County, Metropolitan Miami Dade, Coastal Miami Dade County and Far South Miami-Dade County.

While hot, Key Biscayne’s heat index is forecast to be under 100 degrees, reaching 96 degrees in the afternoon.

Precautions and Preparedness

Drink plenty of fluids, stay indoors and out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles.

Take extra precautions when spending time outside. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose-fitting clothing when possible.

Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.