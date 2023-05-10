Miami’s new chief of staff has Key Biscayne connection and proven ability to deliver services

Four weeks before the arrival of his first child, and three weeks into his new City of Miami governmental role, Donny Wolfe knows where the balance of pressure currently lies.

"To be honest, we've been lucky with the pregnancy and getting everything ready at home, so delivering these great services to Miami" is where he has felt the most stress, he said.

The new chief of staff for Miami Mayor Francis X. Suarez is the son of State Rep. Vicki Lopez, who was elected in November and whose territory covers Key Biscayne, Brickell and a wide range of other nearby municipalities.

"I'm very excited for him," Lopez said. "It's a great opportunity and I think he has earned it. He has all of the abilities of a Chief of Staff of this magnitude."

Previously, Wolfe was the senior advisor to Miami's City Manager, handling government relations, among other things.

As chief of staff, he, essentially, is Mayor Suarez's right-hand man, working closely with him and the city manager to develop and implement policies, manage the city's daily operations, and represent the city in interactions with other government entities.

Wolfe, 40, also manages the mayor's staff, which consists of some 20 employees.

In a statement, Mayor Suarez said: "I am confident that Donny's experience and proven success at the local, state and federal levels of government, as well as his ability to manage complex projects, and identify and secure funding, will be an asset to the city. We share a passion in improving our community and look forward to working with him to continue to move Miami forward."

The new role "puts a little bit of added pressure, but with the experience I had for a year-and-a-half working for the City Manager, I feel confident," Wolfe said.

Mayor Suarez is 45, so the two can relate to many ideas, although they haven't been together on a golf course or on a cruise.

"I promise you it doesn't sound boring, but all we do is work together," Wolfe said, laughing. "Mayor Suarez is extremely motivated and passionate about his city, and serving his people, and that is the coolest part."

Wolfe was weaned in the Fontainebleau area, south of Doral, moved to Lee County (where his mom was elected as a county commissioner), and then moved to Chevy Chase, MD, before coming back to the Miami area in 1995, in Coconut Grove.

At Gulliver Prep, he loved all sports, but focused on golf and was an All-County standout.

Wolfe earned a bachelor's degree in Business Administration at Notre Dame and his Juris Doctorate degree from St. Thomas University's College of Law in Miami.

Now, he has his own office at City Hall in Coconut Grove, "where I can shut the door and be loud as I want," he said, jokingly. "But it's pretty there, a historic building, and our entire team is there."

The first couple of weeks, Wolfe said he's been listening a lot, absorbing as much information as he can.

When the previous Chief of Staff, Nik Pascual, left office, Wolfe applied.

"It was something that I was excited to be proud of, so I did my part to sell myself to the Mayor and the city ... I let my work be my proof," he said. "I had kind of an advantage already having done a lot of work (for) the city; I think a lot of the administration was excited (upon the selection)."

Miami is a hub of international commerce, as well as a drawing card for technology companies to small business startups.

"It's an important city," Lopez said. "Not only one of the largest hubs of international trade, but also visitors ... international everything. If you look at all the mayors in the country, Francis is the one known throughout the world with the work he's done. He's a young mayor, his vision suits all of our resources ... we have a world-class port, a world-class airport."

It's also important that Wolfe understands the Spanish language.

"Donald Wolfe III ... It doesn't sound like it, but I promise I have Hispanic roots," he said, laughing.

Lopez said her family originated in Spain, so the Spanish language became a tradition in the household.

Wolfe is not the first Miami Chief of Staff with ties to Key Biscayne.

Back in the '70's, Fausto Gomez spent seven years working for the city's government just out college. Upon graduating from FIU, he served three of those years as the Chief of Staff under Mayor Maurice Ferré.

"Working for Mr. Ferré was one of the most enlightening, educational and satisfying things I ever did professionally," said Gomez, a Key Biscayne resident who worked in Tallahassee as a lobbyist for the Village and many other municipalities. "He was a visionary innovator ... Absolutely, Miami today is his vision."

As chief of staff, Gomez said he basically dealt with the administration, assisted in policy development and presented the mayor at events. "The portfolio was very wide-ranged. But that was so long ago," he said.

"Obviously, the City of Miami was much different then. It was a transition period from the Old Miami to what Miami was becoming, which is what it is now."

Back then, he said, "Miami was the entity and Dade County was the second fiddle to Miami. ... It was one of the more interesting times."

For Wolfe, these will be interesting times, too, in "ensuring we do our best in managing responsibilities and legislative agenda items, especially our legacy projects, such as Marine Stadium, which is endearing to the mayor and myself, and Olympia Theater, downtown. We want them to be serving our constituents to their potential ...These are staples of the community, landmarks."

His primary goals?

"To get projects to the finish line, to build relationships, and earn (my) trust with the team and the department directors," Wolfe said. "They know how much I care about the community, my work ethic and being fair, which is most important."

In a few weeks, though, the most important item on his agenda will be the arrival of a bouncing baby boy. But, who can blame him?