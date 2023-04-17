Miami’s ‘Walk the Talk’ Earth Day Run/Walk event aims to educate and inspire

Ready to walk, run or even draw?

Earth Day is approaching on April 22, and to celebrate, the inaugural Miami “Walk the Talk” 5K walk, run and learn event takes place along the waters of Biscayne Bay and Virginia Key, with the start/finish at MAST Academy, Key Biscayne’s magnet high school.

The free event, from 8 a.m. to noon, will feature interactive fun, food, music and educational activities to drive awareness of the climate and environmental issues affecting South Florida. The event also aims to motivate residents to help make the community more resilient in the face of extreme weather events.

Students also may enter a poster contest for a cash prize and the chance to have their poster selected for use around Miami-Dade County.

"One of the things we're excited about is that this is a county-wide event and Mayor (Daniella) Levine Cava is coming” to kick off the event, said Pat Woodson, president of MAST Academy's highly recognized Green Champions program and executive director of Youth Lead Change, anchored on Key Biscayne to provide courses and mentorship for leadership, team building and innovation.

Both nonprofits are sponsored by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

Woodson said the focus at MAST Academy is environmental science education.

"The other reason MAST stepped up as a leader is that we have won the Gold Apple award, the first public high school in Florida (to win it) for sustainability," she said, regarding the honor from Florida's Department of Environmental Protection in the nationwide Green School program.

Green Champions at MAST Academy support students to create and promote sustainable green practices at the school and to advocate for a sustainable environment.

Woodson, a 36-year resident of Key Biscayne and a former Village Council member, said the Gold Apple is the result of work by Michele Drucker, who remains involved with the Green Champions.

"We all stand on her shoulders. She created Green Champions and is responsible for the enormous (success). They asked me to step in. ... I had been mentoring many of the students with Youth Lead Change," said Woodson, who realizes she will be hard-pressed to fill Drucker's shoes.

The Earth Day 5K is organized by the nonprofit CLEO (Climate Leadership Engagement Opportunities) Institute in Miami, but Woodson won't be jogging, at least not in the race.

"I'll be one of the organizers, just trying to make sure everything runs smoothly for them," she said. "CLEO is a very stellar organization."

The CLEO Institute is a women-led 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization working with communities across Florida to build environmental literacy and mobilize climate action for a resilient future.

All ages are welcome to register for the 5K run/walk. Students can register two-for-one to bring a friend or family member. The $35 registration fee includes a T-shirt and a medal.

Race day registration will begin at 7:30 a.m. for runners and walkers; start time is at 8:30. To register for the event, click here. For more information about sponsorship opportunities, contact Mia Cavaco at (305) 608-3446.

Students may also enter the poster contest, showing why you want climate change education in your school and beyond. The winners will receive a cash prize and the chance to have their poster used around Miami-Dade County, crediting the student.

In addition, participants on Earth Day will hear about the county’s achievements coming out of its Climate Action Plan, which was unveiled in 2022. Information about how the county's heat action plan can help South Floridians this summer also will be provided, as will tips on how to better prepare for potential hurricanes and extreme weather events.

A $10 parking fee for the MAST Academy garage will help support Green Champions student initiatives at the school.

“Earth Day is the perfect time for individuals, families, local government and the business community to come together and raise awareness of the critical environmental challenges we face, not just in South Florida, but across the globe,” said Yoca Arditi-Rocha, executive director of The CLEO Institute.

“Our goal is to make this Earth Day gathering a yearly marquee event that leaves a lasting impact in Miami-Dade County and beyond.”