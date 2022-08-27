Miami Seaquarium is now certified to provide guests with ‘sensory inclusive’ experiences

Miami Seaquarium, with the help of partner KultureCity, is now certified as providing “sensory inclusive” experiences at its facility for all guests.

This new initiative “will promote an accommodating and positive experience for all guests and fans with a sensory issue,” the Seaquarium said in a statement.

The certification process entailed the staff being trained by medical professionals on how to recognize guests with sensory needs, and how to handle a sensory overload situation. Sensory bags, equipped with noise canceling headphones (provided by Puro Sound Labs), fidget tools, verbal cue cards, and weighted lap pads will also be available to all Seaquarium guests who may feel overwhelmed.

Sensory sensitivities, or challenges with sensory regulation, are often experienced by individuals with autism, dementia, PTSD and other similar conditions. Noise and over stimulation – common at the Seaquarium – can trigger a sensitivity episode.

“We are pleased to… create an inclusive environment for all guests who enter our campus,” said Travis Burke, executive director North America. The new certification means the Miami Seaquarium staff can better assist guests with sensory sensitivities.

Prior to attending a Seaquarium event, families can download the free KultureCity App and see the sensory features available and where to find them. The App also allows you a preview of what to expect while at Miami Seaquarium.

“Our communities are what shapes our lives, and to know that Miami Seaquarium is willing to go the extra mile to ensure that everyone, no matter their ability, is included in their community is amazing,” said Uma Srivastava, executive director of KultureCity.

At Miami Seaquarium, “ we are committed to the well-being of animals in our care, our staff and associates, and our community,” read their press release.”We are constantly looking for programs and actions to move towards social responsibility, inclusion, education, and environmental care.”