Facing mounting political pressure to restore Miami Marine Stadium, which has been shut down since Hurricane Andrew destroyed it in 1992, the City of Miami decided to focus on giving the historic landmark facility a new life.

Two weeks ago, the city delivered a presentation at the Virginia Key Advisory Board meeting detailing restoration plans for the stadium and Virginia Key Beach.

Restoring the 6,566-seat stadium, which was built in 1963, took on deeper meaning three week ago when Cuban-American architect Hilario Candela, who designed the iconic stadium, died at age 87 from complications with COVID-19.

Candela considered the stadium his masterpiece, a poured concrete facility with sweeping geometric cantilevered roof at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway.

They said he wanted to see the stadium restored and hosting events before the City of Miami was shut down nearly 30 years ago.

Today, the stadium is covered with graffiti, and kids use the building as a hangout for skateboarding, dancing and other activities.

The stadium also hosts a COVID-19 testing and vaccination site.

Miami is planning to hire a contractor in 2022 to test and assess the stadium’s physical plant to identify where the stadium needs restoration, according to Loraine Rosado-Pietrie, capital improvements project manager for the City of Miami.

She said the city will send out a Request For Quote (RFQ) in March. A previous RFQ was was rescinded due to a disputed application was disputed.

Some of the city’s cost to restore the stadium could come from bond money.

Miami decided to allow a private company to operate the revamped stadium, but residents will pick the operator through a referendum, Rosado-Pietrie said.

Ultimately, the fate of the stadium lies with Miami City Commissioners, who must approve the contractor, the redesign plans for the building, a timeline for construction, and financing, among other issues.

City officials didn't respond to several interview requests to answer questions or comment further.

Donald Worth, co-founder of Restore Miami Marine Stadium, said the stadium is old and deteriorating and could collapse like the Surfside condo tragedy if the building isn't restored.

"It would be embarrassing for the city," he told the advisory board. "I will lose sleep over this if it happens."

Worth said from 1986 through 1992, the city lost a lot of money operating Miami Marine Stadium and decided to keep it closed after Hurricane Andrew left the building in its wake.

He said the stadium wasn't the only financial failure for Miami.

"The city never was successful in any venue it operated," he said. "They always lost money."

He said the city's decision to allow a private company to operate the stadium was a good move.

Worth said he knows promoters who can successfully run the stadium by marketing and promoting at least 30 shows-- concerts and festivals--- a year.

He said one operator successfully produced several Super Bowl halftime shows for the NFL.

Worth said one promoter who he's familiar with can get popular recording artists like the Dave Matthews Band and Billy Joel to perform concerts at the stadium.

"A lot of recording artists love to play in small venues," he said. "People will come to see them perform and create a stream of revenue."

Christian Rupp, executive director for Dade Heritage Trust, gave a presentation on the importance of restoring Miami Marine Stadium.

Her presentation included a video highlighting concerts and events at the stadium like Sammy Davis Jr., power speed boat races and boxing matches.

It also included interviews with Candela, Miami's own Gloria Estefan and recording artist Jimmy Buffet, who shared his experience performing at the stadium.

Candela said architecture is a piece of art that you create to be enjoyed for many years.

"One that can be alive and enjoy fully with interaction in the community, talking to and listening to the community and engaging the community for life," he said. "It's a very important quality of a good design. The community can redesign it mentally, redesign the shape of the building, and redesign the use of the building."

Estefan said the Matheson family deeded over the land to Miami for the sole purpose of building Miami Marine Stadium.

She said a plan to demolish the building in 2008 drew a wave of distress, and prompted a call for action by stadium advocates.

"It was by people who not only love our city but understand the importance of saving the gem for generations to come," Estefan said.

Buffet said he and his band had their greatest performances at the stadium.

"And I think this stadium deserves a future," he said.

Rupp said the support speaks volume of the importance of saving the stadium.

"We know you are keeping your eyes on it and we appreciate it," Rupp told the board.

VKAB Chair Joe Rasco said the board sees there are efforts made to improve Miami Marine Stadium.

"It is an eyesore to the community," he said after the meeting. "We want to see the jewel restored to its former glory so the community can enjoy it again."

Rosado-Pietrie also gave a brief update on the restoration project for Virginia Key Beach.

She said the city is still in the design phase and city commissioners will see the final report during their meeting this month.

The restoration projects target North Pointe Beach Park, A Basin boat ramp and basin trail restoration.