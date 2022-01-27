Miami to see temps in the 30s for first time in over 10 years

Residents on the island, Miami and South Florida will be needing an extra blanket this weekend as the coldest temperatures in over 10 years pays a visit Sunday morning; and not for a minute either.

In areas, temperatures in the high 30’s could last as much as 4 hours and wind chills will likely make much of Miami feel like it's in the low-30s.

On Wednesday, the National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Special Weather Statement warning of a strong cold front that will move down to Florida Friday night and South Florida during the pre-dawn hours of Saturday.

On Twitter, the NWS said, “air currently over extreme northeastern Canada will travel all the way down (with some minor stops along the way) to South Florida.”

The last time Miami experienced temperature in the 30s was Jan. 10, 2010, when it reached 36 degrees.

The coldest temperature recorded in Miami was on January 22, 1985, when it dipped to 30 degrees and on January 19 and 20, the day it snowed in Miami when the lowest temperature recorded was 31.

A gradual warming to seasonable temperatures will come at the start of next week, with no rain in sight.