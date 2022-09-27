Hurricane Ian continued to pelt Key Biscayne on Tuesday night with rain and wind, but Fire-Rescue Chief Eric Lang reported "no significant damage" to the area, other than some expected pockets of flooding and several downed trees.

The National Hurricane Center (NHC) upgraded the Village and Miami-Dade County into a Tropical Storm Warning area, and issued a pair of tornado warnings, although there were no reports of funnel clouds or waterspouts on the island. Tornadoes were reported to have touchdown in Broward County.

A Tweet by Total Traffic Miami showed pictures of damaged planes at North Perry Airport in Hollywood due to a possible tornado.

As of 11 p.m., Hurricane Ian was located roughly 110 miles SW of Naples with 120 mph maximum sustained winds and higher gusts. Ian is moving NNE at 10 mph and the NHC says the center of the storm will pass just west of the Florida Keys, bringing a higher risk of tropical storm winds within South Florida Wednesday.

The Tropical Storm Warning means within 24 hours, the area could see tropical storm force winds of 39-74 mph as Hurricane Ian approached the mainland part of the state, spinning upward past the Florida Keys, where a gust of 71 mph was reported.

"No hurricane force winds, no evacuations," Lang said Tuesday evening. "We just want our residents to make sure to protect themselves; their properties, including marine assets; their homes; vehicles and their pets."

The threat of flooding remains high, considering the forecast of 6-8 inches and the unfortunate timing of above-average tides (known as King Tides). The website Accuweather reported late Tuesday that the storm surge on Virginia Key was at 1.5 feet.

"At noon (Wednesday), we could see moderate flooding on streets," Lang said. "And, as the wind increases, there's always an increase in power loss."

Village offices will be closed Wednesday to protect employees and their families. Only essential personnel are being called in for duty, such as those in the police, fire and public works departments.

Village Manager declared a State of Emergency at noon Tuesday.

"We remain in a state of ready response," said Lang, whose units responded to a small fire in a semi-truck, an incident he believed was not storm related.

Traffic was usually heavy when parents were picking up their kids from school, which will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

The southeast wobble in Hurricane Ian's trek led to the new warnings in Miami-Dade County, which a day earlier was one of the very few areas not under any watches or warnings.

"There was a lot of chatter about that earlier (with Emergency Management officials) that it was going to be a possibly trending shift," Lang said. "So, a surprise? No. Are we ready? Yes."

Village officials did their best to protect the Community Center by placing a water dam (that looks like a large bag) to protect the underground garage from flooding.

"People are prepared; everybody is doing what they are expected to do," Lang said. "I've gotten a lot of calls today, 'Should I evacuate?' or 'Should I close my business?' and I'll provide advice as to what they feel they should do."

Lang said he feels for his friends who might be affected the most.

"When I woke up this morning, my feeling was that we are very grateful we weren't dealing with a worse situation," he said. "But I have friends and co-workers from other areas who are facing (direct impacts). I'm praying for good outcomes."

Among the Village's closures:

- Great Waste Recycling Pick-up (for single family homes and duplexes) has been canceled for Wednesday.

- Miami-Dade County Public Schools announced that schools are closed Wednesday and Thursday. All area private schools follow the Miami-Dade Public Schools advisory; please call your school if you are unsure.

- Key Biscayne Community Center is closed until further notice. All athletic events are canceled.

- Freebee services are suspended until further notice.

- Curative testing sites are closed until further notice

- Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park is closed until further notice

- St Agnes Catholic Church and Academy is closed “temporarily”