The Miami Watercolor Society annual art exhibition isn't just an event where the work of 36 artists will be on display, and their masterpieces will be judged by an expert.

The event also helps raise money for underprivileged kids so they can spend a day at the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center in Key Biscayne.

The Society, a non-profit organization that promotes watercolor painting, and the Center collaborated on the art exhibition, which starts November 5 and runs through January 7.

The center is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Thirty-six artists' work will be on display, and local art expert Lynn Ferris will judge the contest to pick the top 10 winners.

Also, the exhibition includes an opening reception on March 13 from 2 to 5 p.m., when people can meet the artists and view the featured artwork, “Magical Moment” by local artist Marilyn Liedman.

Theodora Long, executive director for the Stoneman Douglas Biscayne Nature Center, said some of the artists on display will include Dottie Green, Katherine Leathers, Kseniia Yeromenko, Subrata Basu and Yvette Cotera.

Some artwork will be for sale, and 30 percent of the proceeds benefit the program to have underprivileged children visit the nature center.

Long said the nature center, founded by Majory Stoneman Douglas in 1985, offers programs at Crandon Park, where 200 children a day visit on school field trips to take part in beach and hammock walks.

"It's an opportunity for children to come to explore nature," she said. "The (fundraiser’s) proceeds go in a fund (for) when we come across people … to help them enjoy a day of nature."

For more information visit biscaynenaturecenter.org or send an email to reservations@biscaynenaturecenter.org.