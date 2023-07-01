Michele Estevez continues to epitomize the spirit of Lady Liberty in her role on July 4th organizing committee

Michele Estevez hasn't been a part of Key Biscayne's Fourth of July Parade for all 64 years. But, sometimes, it has felt like it.

As the longest-serving current volunteer committee member -- "I'm the survivor," she says -- it's up to her to organize the Village's Mid-Summer Classic, which attracts some 10,000 people from on and off the island.

"Every year is special. Every year is a challenge. It is a big responsibility to put on this parade, a lot of work, coordination, and dedication," she says of her approximate 20-member committee, which began meeting in February. "Each of us (has) different assignments."

She says, through the years, many volunteers have "very much been involved and have helped a lot," including Pat Romano and Pat Peraita, members of the Key Biscayne Rotary Club, which puts on a large picnic on Village Green.

She's also been grateful to the "huge help" from the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, the parade’s "backbone."

"But we need younger people to join," Estevez says, even if it's just to carry a banner for the women's Auxiliary or pass water to band members.

The parade begins at 11 a.m. Tuesday with two Air Force jets soaring over Fernwood Road, where Estevez has to line up the floats, vehicles, bicycles, golf carts, bands, horses, and other participants. The parade gets moving at the intersection of Harbor Drive and Crandon Boulevard and ends just before the plaza where Winn-Dixie is.

As the event organizer and a native of Chile, Estevez says this day has a special meaning to her and her family.

"It's a special time. It's like having the opportunity to serve the country and celebrating freedom," she says. "That's what Fourth of July is about."

Years ago, she showed how patriotic she could be by donning a "silver-ish" Lady Liberty costume. She would wear it to classrooms and reward students with little flags for correctly answering questions.

"Depending on the grades, I would ask, 'What do the seven spikes represent in the Statue of Liberty torch?' Everything has a meaning.” (By the way, the seven spikes represent the seven seas and seven continents.)

The costume may have disappeared, but not her enthusiasm for the Red, White and Blue.

Estevez, who moved to the island in 1979, says during the day of the parade, one of the biggest challenges is when to close off Crandon to one lane each way (usually at 10 a.m.) and when to reopen it (usually well within two hours after the start of the parade).

Behind the famous Bahamian Junkanoo Band, which traditionally closes the parade each year, she will carry one of the original American flags that waved on Key Biscayne years before its incorporation in 1991.

Police Chief Frank Sousa deputizes each Fourth of July committee member, permitting them to enforce Village laws.

Only a "couple of times" have incidents come up where the "deputies" had to flash their temporary badges, like stopping someone from trying to sneak into the parade without registering.

"Well, we used to have more horses," she says, injecting a humorous side of her role. "But (their owners) didn't show up with a Pooper Scooper, so 'You're out of the parade!' Quite often, we have to make some decisions (like that)."