Michele Estevez, founder, and president of Michele & Associates Community Association Management arrived in the US from San Felipe, Chile, accompanied only by a strong desire to succeed.

Her first job was at a Richard’s store in Miami. Her first foray into the property management business came working with a unique remodeling concept in New York.

While today, Michele & Associates is one of the most successful and respected woman-owned property management company, the start was anything but glamorous.

Would you believe that her fir’s first contract was for a whopping $100 / month?

That was back in 1991. “I attended a board meeting of the Townhouses on Grapetree and the place was a mess. I made a pitch to take over managing the property and got it.

“My first office was like a fish tank,” recalls Michele. The owners of the then Cape Florida Villas would walk by and started to notice a change and one day asked Michele who was managing the place, and that became her second break.

Many other properties follow, from Mar Azul, eventually reaching 30 condominimums. Explaining her success and competitive advantage, Michele says is simple: “it’s me and I’m here.”

She explains that she could grow more but has downsized on purpose as to not sacrifice quality or her ability to personally oversee the properties and remain close to her customers. “This business continues to change and will get more challenging.”

Also, remaining small allows her to pursue her other passion – to give back and partake in what she calls humanitarian efforts. “You have to give to receive,” explains Michele who has served as a Key Biscayne Councilmember and remains a political force and leader on the island.

Michele is the proud Mom of 2 “boys” who dabbled in the family business. They both reside in Orlando and “are very proud of what I’ve accomplished as I’m of how successful they are.”

