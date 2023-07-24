Migrating and native bats are natural-born mosquito killers on the loose on the Key and in South Florida

Don’t you wish there was something out there that loves mosquitoes as much as you dislike them? Something that would hunt them with a vengeance. Well, your wish is granted.

In Florida, a small creature flies around all night and eats mosquitoes like a champ — the bat.

A single bat can eat 6,000 to 8,000 insects a night. Bats can gobble between 500 to 1,000 mosquitoes per hour. Now that’s past control!

According to the Orkin pest control company, Miami, primarily known for its beaches and nightlife, is the top city in Florida for mosquitoes. This phenomenon is especially concerning because mosquitoes carry diseases such as dengue fever, Chikungunya, and the Zika virus.

Luckily, there is an abundance of nighttime hunting bats feasting on mosquitoes.

“The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) is conducting a state-wide long-term monitoring program for bats in Florida,” said Liz Golden, park Biologist at Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park.

“Several species have been detected at Cape Florida. The most common are the Brazilian Free-tailed Bat (Tadarida brasiliensis) and the Northern Yellow Bat (Lasiurus intermedius). Of note, however, are possible detections (as yet unconfirmed) of the rare Florida Bonneted Bat (Eumops floridanus), a species that is listed as endangered by the FWC,” added Golden.

These are only three of the 13 bat species in Florida.

Four Accidental species of bats pass through Key Biscayne and Miami: the Buffy flower bat (Erophylla sezekorni), the Cuban flower bat (Phyllonycteris poeyi); the Jamaican fruit-eating bat (Artibeus jamaicensis); and the Cuban fig-eating bat (Phyllops falcatus).

“Accident species” of bats found their way to Florida from their native homes but are not permanently living in Florida.

But they are all munching away on mosquitoes as you sleep.

Now let’s debunk some fears about bats with a few facts. There are no vampire bats in Florida. Bats are mammals, not rodents. The bone structure of a bat wing is identical to a human hand. And contrary to popular belief, bats are not blind. Due to their nocturnal hunting, bats have adapted to seeing in dim light and even in complete darkness since they use sound waves to detect objects (echolocation).

As unnerving as it might be to some folks to have bats flying around, remember they are mosquito-killing machines.

Native oak and fruit trees provide habitats for bats. Also, leaving palm fronds on trees provides shelter for these nocturnal hunters, or allowing dead trees in areas where they don’t create a hazard can offer roosting places for bats.

“Native trees are biologically rich in terms of invertebrates, and those are sort of mini-ecosystems within the canopy of trees,” said Erin Cord, Community Engagement manager of Bat Conservation International (BCI).

“In a wildlife garden, you see all sorts of fun things like butterflies and birds during the day. Then bats are taking up the night shift eating lots of nocturnal insects supported by the native plants,” said Cord. “Planting a bat garden is a tangible action people can take where the positive impacts ripple out to wildlife.”

A bat garden is any flowering garden that attracts insects that bats eat. The National Wildlife Federation’s Native Plant Finder can help you discover which plants work best in your area.

Bat boxes can also be placed in your garden to attract them. Some species prefer sleeping in small groups or alone, while others prefer larger colonies. Most Florida bats love man-made bat houses (you can find a variety of bat house plans and videos with an online search).

Pre-made bat houses are also out there, but be sure to look for ones specifically intended for bats in your area. Place the bat house at least 15 feet high so the bats can fly away without running into a predator.

Bats are ecologically and economically beneficial. In addition to killing disease-wracked mosquitoes, they are pollinators, seed dispersers, and fertilizers with their nutrient-rich guano (bat feces).

So whether you plant a flower garden, put up a bat box, or just go out at night to watch them perform their aerial acrobatics, rest assured - bats are out there killing those dreaded mosquitoes as you sleep.

You can obtain information about bats and bat houses from the following sites:

myfwc.com/conservation/you-conserve/wildlife/bats/ and floridabats.org/