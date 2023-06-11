‘Miguelito’ de la Hoz remembered for his MLB career, sports stardom in Cuba, and seemingly insatiable love of cafecito

Baseball and a cup of coffee were the perfect double-play combination for Mike de la Hoz.

More accurately, beisbol and un cafecito made the nine-year Major League Baseball veteran and Cuban Sports Hall of Fame inductee the happiest.

The father-in-law of Key Biscayne Village Councilman Oscar Sardiñas and the dad to his wife, Joanne, passed away peacefully last weekend in Miami, where he had been under hospice care for six months. He was 84.

Private services took place Friday during his burial at Woodlawn Park North Cemetery.

"I called him (recently) at 2 in the afternoon and he was in front of the TV watching baseball," Joanne said. "He'd always be saying, 'Why didn't the Marlins do this?' or 'Why did they do that?' He loved his baseball."

Miguel de la Hoz – "Miguelito" to all of his Cuban friends at the famous Versailles restaurant on Calle Ocho, where he'd be a regular at the "window," six days a week, ordering cafecito after cafecito -- played in 494 major league games as an infielder and outfielder for the Indians, Braves and Reds during the 1960s. He accumulated baseball cards, friends, statistics and plenty of memories.

"The stories he'd tell us," said Joanne, the youngest of three sisters. "He was traveling to a game up north one time and, you know, he played with Hank Aaron and a lot of great players. When they got to a restaurant, it was normal then for the Black players to stay on the bus. So, Mike would take their steak orders and carry the meals back onto the bus for them.

"He even met Martin Luther King once. Looking back, that was so normalized, no one thought anything different. He lived in that segregation (era) where people were being treated differently."

After learning of his death, one of the first tributes came from Red Sox Hall of Fame pitcher Luis Tiant, an opponent during the winter ball seasons, who called de la Hoz a "gentleman and always respected person."

Cesar Brioso, who has written two books on the history of Cuban baseball, titled "Havana Hardball" and "Last Seasons in Havana," said he spoke to de la Hoz for his second book.

"I interviewed him about the Sugar Kings," said Brioso, a digital producer at USA Today. "He was pretty accommodating to me. Later, I met him at the SABR (Society for American Baseball Research) convention in Miami in 2016."

The Sugar Kings, owned by fellow Cuban Bobby Maduro (who became well known in Miami by naming the Orioles' spring training stadium), were a Triple-A team in MLB's International League from 1954-60 and based in Havana. They relocated to Jersey City, NJ, and then to Jacksonville, where the parent club once sent de la Hoz to help the Suns try to win a minor league pennant.

Born in San Nicolás de Bari, near Güines, Cuba, 35 miles southeast of Havana, de la Hoz was plucked from the island nation by the Cleveland Indians organization in 1958 at age 18, leaving just before the start of the Castro regime.

Joanne said his parents told him, "Don't come back," for fear he would never be able to leave again. Fortunately, with the help of Major League Baseball, his parents were granted a visa to come to the United States, and they settled in the Miami area.

The slick-fielding kid with a good eye at the plate and an "easy" swing was a member of Cuba's legendary Almendares team in the four-team circuit, which disbanded in 1961, the year de la Hoz made his major league debut.

"When you say Almendares to old-school Cubans, they know right away," Joanne said. It was like playing for the Mets or Yankees here, she said.

In the major leagues, de la Hoz (pronounced HAAS in English) compiled a .251 batting average, with 280 hits in 1,114 at-bats, 25 home runs, 115 runs batted in, and 116 runs scored. He later became a baseball scout and a guest hitting instructor at Coral Gables High.

After his major league career, de la Hoz attended Florida International University for his finance degree.

"He was the oldest graduate in his class," Joanne said, proudly. "He always loved finance."

Later, he worked for some 15 years for the New World Symphony in Miami Beach, checking equipment and setting up the stage.

But, baseball and having a cup of coffee was music to his ears.

"He was always at Versailles, six days a week minimum at the window to get his cafecito ... I'm pretty sure that was multiple times a day," Joanne said, laughing. "He drank a lot of coffee until his dying days."

She recalled learning from her sister, Mariela, that Mike had taught her to put the sugar into the coffee and make the espumita (or light foam).

"He was making sure she knew all about Cuban coffee at age 7," Joanne said.

The oldest sister, Michelle, would travel to the ballparks with her mom to see her dad play.

Joanne, whose mom remarried when she was just 5, said she followed in Mike's tradition, playing shortstop in her younger days, and now has passed that torch to her two daughters, who play on a Key Biscayne youth softball team.

Today, she and her sisters are still grateful that "the Indians gave him a chance."

"I remember getting the mail and people would be sending him baseball cards for him to sign, and he'd mail them back," Joanne said. "He loved the beach here in Key Biscayne, especially the Farito (the lighthouse at Cape Florida)."

Later in life, two open-heart surgeries may have slowed Miguelito's momentum, but nothing could slow his love for life and the game.