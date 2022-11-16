It's been four years since Mike Davey first hopped into Key Biscayne's mayoral seat.

And, as he departs prior to this Thursday's public Installation Ceremony for new Mayor Joe Rasco and elected Council members at 7 p.m. in the Community Center's Island Room, Davey issued his "Last Video as Mayor" on social media, saying:

“I just really want to say thank you for everybody in the Village of Key Biscayne for doing what you've done over the past four years.

“They've been an interesting four years; we've had our ups and our downs but we've gotten through and we've done as a Council what we're supposed to do, and moved the ball forward the best we can for the Village of Key Biscayne.

“I want to thank our staff; I want to thank our manager, Steve Williamson; our chiefs Eric Lang, Frank Sousa, Tod Hofferberth, all the folks over in Building & Zoning, everybody, the firefighters, police officers, Community Center, maintenance folks, Public Works ... we have an incredible administration. They do just a magnificent job in keeping our Village going.

“If you ever see them on the street, I really encourage you to say thank you. Just say thank you for what they do, day in and day out.

“Thank you to all the volunteers who put in time on our boards and our committees. Thank you to all the people who volunteered their time in our sports programs.

“And thank you to everybody who's reached out to me and made me feel good about what we've been trying to do over the past four years.

“Again, we've got a great Council coming in. I think they're going to do incredible work.

“But, we as a community need to continue to participate. You know, it's our government. That's the one incredible thing about the Village of Key Biscayne is, we govern ourselves at the local level. And it's critical that everybody participates and everybody takes part in understanding what's going on.

“You know, there's a lot of chats out there, but do me a favor. If you have questions about things, don't go to the chats for information. Go to the folks who run Council. Go and read what's going on in the Council Chambers. That's going to inform you.

“I'm going to remain involved. I'm gonna be out there. I'm certainly available if you've got questions. But I encourage you to reach out to your Council members.

“Reach out to your manager, reach out to your mayor. Because those folks are the ones who are working hard to continue the good work that was started back in 1991.

“So, that's really it. I want to say, again, thanks so much. It's been a great time. I really appreciate everything, and I will see you all around the Village.

“Take care.”