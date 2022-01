Key Biscayners and residents throughout South Florida could wake up to temperatures in the 40’s Monday morning as daytime temperatures could struggle to reach the upper 60’s.

According to WPLG’s Local 10 meteorologists Brandon Orr, South Florida will wake up to temperatures in the 40s, with upper 40s near the coast and mid 40s inland.

This could be the coldest air since December 2020.

On January 22, 2020, Miami temperatures dipped to a low of 40 in the morning.

