Monday to bring earliest sunset of the year

Watching sunsets on the island is one of the beauties, and traditions, of living on Key Biscayne. And today, the sun will set at the earliest time so far in 2021.

According to Brian McNoldy, Senior Research Associate at Univ. of Miami's Rosenstiel School, Monday the sunset will occur at 5:29:17 pm.

It will happen one second later tomorrow, etc, etc.

Via an Twitter post, McNoldy says the latest sunrise of the season is coming up on January 13 at 7:08:58 am.

The winter solstice - the time of the year when the sun travels the shortest path through the sky resulting in the day of the year with the least sunlight - lies roughly halfway between those two dates.

