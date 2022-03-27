Over the last two weeks, we learned about more than two dozen Key Biscayne women who work to make Island Paradise a community.

This week, in our third installment of Women on Key Biscayne, we look at several women who are contributing in many ways, business, education, philanthropy and activism.

No list goes without mentioning Martha Fernandez-Leon Broucek, one of the pioneers in the Village’s “intense” years before incorporation, who jokes that she saw “the birth of nation,” or more accurately, “the birth of a little village.”

“It has been very rewarding, a sense of accomplishment,” she said, basking in the wonderful opportunity to move to the island — one she calls “the shining object” — from California, when her husband retired.

She served on the Village Council from 1996 to 2004, chaired the Charter Revision Commission, and was honored to be named a trustee for the Key Biscayne Police and Fire Pension Fund. But it was her work since 1985 that helped protect the Village’s beauty and simplicity.

“The County was going to explode the density of Key Biscayne,” said Broucek, who had studied at Assumption Academy in Miami before emigrating from Cuba in 1961, at the start of the Castro regime. “They wanted to build an 850-room hotel, and wanted to use our island, one with all of its natural beauty, and they wanted to have it as the center of Miami gambling. ... That’s why (no gambling) is still in the Charter today.”

She offers one piece of advice to any community resident or city leader: “If you don’t know your past, you’re bound to make mistakes in your future.”

Christina Bracken, a German native with dual citizenship, once sailed 2,922 miles across the Atlantic at the age of 24. Her trip back home led her to Miami to grab a flight back overseas. But, three weeks later, she was convinced Key Biscayne was the place she needed to be.

“I don’t drink beer, I don’t like the cold weather, I’m a bad German,” she said, laughing. “I would have never been able to do all the things I’ve done if I stayed in Germany. This is the land of opportunity.”

For 20-plus years, she was one of the designers and then the design department’s director in a successful footwear business, one of Miami’s biggest industries at one time. She even started her own design-production team and a brand, ZEMgear (Zone of Endless Motion).

By 2014, she became a naturalized citizen and a year later started Go Vote Miami (govotemiami.org), a no-profit civic engagement-focused organization to provide voter education and registration throughout Miami-Dade County and beyond. The program is often melded into schools, health organizations, and major national businesses.

Before each election, Bracken provides insightful information in the IslanderNews, as one example, and has worked with the local Senior Assistance Program as a volunteer with the Key Biscayne Community Foundation.

She takes her recognition in stride.

“There are a lot of amazing people on Key Biscayne, so it’s a high bar to reach to be considered an influencer,” she said. “I always enjoy finding ways to get things started and get it rolling, and develop a tool to make things work ... Maybe it’s my German background.”

Toby Rohrer and her husband, Bill, were so inspired by the work former Police Chief Charles Press had done with the Chief Press Foundation and the Liberty City Student College Scholarship, they have continued the tradition, which aims to better the lives of students in Key Biscayne’s “Sister City.”

“The need is huge and it will continue to go on until we stop breathing,” she said.

Rohrer has been the director of TBR Property Management for more than 15 years, managing an assortment of high-end properties.

Other philanthropic connections include participating in United Way; St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopalian Church; Food for the Poor; the Baptist Hospital Founder Society; and as a Rotarian on the Key. She also is on the Board of Directors with the Miami-Dade College Foundation.

She first visited the area as part of her job in December 1992, flying from the “Big Apple.”

“It was supposed to be a short trip, but as I looked around, I was thinking, ‘Maybe this is home.’ And, once a place becomes a home, then you want to participate in your community … It’s wonderful to have those opportunities,” she said. “There is still a lot of work to be done in Miami in so many ways.”

Rohrer said she’s truly honored and humbled for being recognized.

“There are some really awesome women around here ... a lot of people committed to different causes,” she said. “It's great to have a community so deeply involved, especially when it involves women.’

Ines Lozano, past president of the Rotary Club of Key Biscayne, has combined her love for students and her roles as a former school director and principal to form the nonprofit, Flying High for Haiti (flyinghigh4haiti.org), after the island was decimated by the catastrophic earthquake in 2010.

As a principal at International Christian School on Key Biscayne, she had visited Haiti just 30 days before the tragedy, and her efforts have gone a long way in helping sponsor free education at the Ecole du Village School with 135 kids on the small, impoverished island called Ile-a-Vache. Renovations helped expand the six-room school with a library and arts center, a wider curriculum, and now 11 paid teachers.

But Lozano didn’t stop there. After Hurricane Matthew, her team, which includes Key Biscayne’s Angela Rizzi, another instrumental and giving Key Biscayne Woman, as vice-president and five other instrumental women, helped rebuild 60 homes, leading to the Meritorious Honor from the mayor there. And, when the latest big earthquake struck last August, flattening 290 schools and partly destroying hundreds of others — but, amazingly, not the one they sponsor — Rotarians helped her send tents so kids could start school on time in the remote village of San Michel.

As the Rotary Club leader during the COVID pandemic, the club never missed a beat, hosting speakers from all over the world on Zoom calls. “We kept going with our projects,” she said, including providing mosquito nets to prevent malaria in countries such as Venezuela, Peru and Colombia.

One of the many students from the area who traveled with Lozano to Haiti — the 2017 Rotarian of the Year — called her an “inspiring, thoughtful, mesmerizing and fearless leader,” adding “she is a quiet force who effectively makes things happen.”

Originally from Spain, Lozano came to Key Biscayne 26 years ago, moving from Panama, as her husband, a journalist, covered the famous Manuel Noriega trial in Miami.

Rizzi also has been involved in a multitude of community activities assisting various causes, including Voices for Children, which assists abused and neglected children, as well as the homeless.

“The community has been very supportive of all the projects we’re doing in Haiti,” Lozano said. “There’s a lot of solidarity, especially after disasters, with donations, and I’m very grateful for that.”

Pat Peralta, who may be better known as half of the Pat & Pat team with business partner Pat Romano (the incoming president of Key Biscayne’s Rotary Club), manage the Esplanade Shopping Center and operate their property management business and their Coldwell Banker real estate connections from there after having owned their own real estate company for 16 years.

Peralta, who moved to the area in 1980 from Nicaragua, is a past president of the Rotary Club and a strong supporter of the Women’s Club.

She says people recognize Pat & Pat as a “power team.” “We’re always there for the church, the community,” said Peralta who, for the past 15 years, has played a vital role on the committee of the Fourth of July Parade. She’s even been a Eucharistic minister at the Church of St. Agnes.

The mother of two daughters has been proud of Key Biscayne’s young adults for making a difference.

“The new generation is stepping forward, and it’s good to see them continue the work that someone started,” Peralta said. “I love Key Biscayne, and love to serve and continue meeting people.”

Dozens of teachers also could highlight most “influential” lists like this, such as recently retired DarleneDurant, who not only received a proclamation from Miami-Dade County Public Schools but also from Key Biscayne Mayor Mike Davey and Village Council after a 36-year stint in education and influencing the lives of many kids on the island.

MAST Academy principal, Dr. CadianCollman-Perez, who was hired last summer, has been a mentor to other principals in recent years, having previously worked at Homestead and South Miami high schools.

Originally a math teacher, she earned the Florida Department of Education’s Model School for Mathematics award and considers her approach as “student-centric” with a passion for

School Board member Mari Tere Rojas currently fills the role in the education field, often comes to the island to meet with parents during her satellite office hours.

“I don’t live on the beautiful island of Key Biscayne,” she said, “however, the Key is very near and dear to my heart. I have family members that have lived there since the ‘60s and many friends who are residents. Furthermore, when I proudly served as the principal of Sunset Elementary School, I had the honor and privilege to provide services to the part-time gifted students who were residents from Key Biscayne.”

Her long-standing relationship with the Village allows her to work collaboratively with all of the stakeholders to provide a quality academic program of excellence not only for students, but for teachers, administrators and the workforce, as well.

“Teamwork makes the dream work,” she said, “and the winners will always be the students!”