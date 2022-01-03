As the surge of the omicron variant of COVID-19 continues, the Village of Key Biscayne and the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County will host a vaccination pop-up event at the Key Biscayne Community Center, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday (Jan. 6) and on Jan. 27.

Pfizer vaccines will be offered to anyone over the age of 5. No appointment is needed.

The first hour of each event will be reserved for senior citizens 65 and older.

Monday, the City of Miami announced a new testing site at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key. In conjunction with Access Health, the site is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. for drive-through or walk-up patients. No appointments are necessary, however you can schedule one here.

The latest outbreak of the virus has kept people on edge. People are waiting hours in long lines to get tested or vaccinated through Miami-Dade County.

As of Monday (Jan. 3), the county’s positivity rate stands at 28 percent and Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava Tweeted that over 370,000 COVIS tests had been administered by the county last week.

The biggest testing and vaccination sites are Tropical Park, 7900 Southwest 40th Street in Miami, and Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Drive in Miami Gardens.

85,707 new statewide cases were added over the weekend and Florida had 418,244 new COVID-19 cases from Dec. 19 to Jan. 1, 2022, according to the Florida Department of Health – the highest number since the pandemic began in 2020.

While everyone is monitoring the surge, businesses in Key Biscayne are operating as usual.

Other than mandatory mask usage by Village employees, there has been no impact to government services.

Police Chief Frank Sousa, filling in this past week during the holidays as the interim Village Manager, said: “We are encouraging masks, social distancing, and other preventive measures. Like everyone else, we are being careful and encouraging testing.”

Most events on the island have not been canceled, according to Tatyana Chiocchetti, executive director for the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce.

“Everyone is on pins and needles and hopes things don’t get crazy and out of control,” she said.

The Key Biscayne Community Foundation is also monitoring the infection rate as it prepares for the Aqua Party, set for Jan. 29 at the Key Biscayne Yacht Club.

The Key Biscayne Women’s Club New Year Luncheon scheduled for January 11 has been canceled.