‘Mother Mandy’ is following her calling, ready for the adventure

The Rev. Mandy Brady was in college before she even realized there were female priests. And even after she met one – and even though she thought she was nice – Brady thought she knew better.

Today, she laughs.

“Youth,” she said, chuckling.

A few years out of college, where she earned a degree in chemistry, Brady had to be honest with herself: Putting distance between herself and the ordained ministry was putting distance between herself and God.

“Ducking it was not serving me anymore,” she said.

St. Christopher’s By-the-Sea Episcopal Church, where she works as its interim rector, describes “Mother Mandy” as “a dyed-in-the-wool Anglican who claims Georgia as home.”

Born into a Navy family, Mandy grew up around the world. She learned to walk in Barbados, built snow forts in Iceland and sang in her first church choir in Wales. Her childhood has given her the gift of being at home wherever she finds herself.

But put her toes in the sand, and it is a gift.

“The proximity to the ocean,” Mother Mandy answered when asked what she most likes about living in Key Biscayne. “We moved to Barbados when I was 6 months old and lived there for two years. There’s something that happens inside me when I’m around expansive water. So, to be able to be out on the beach and get my toes in the sand and walk … that’s life-giving.”

She has lived on the Key for almost two years, having previously served parishes in Georgia and Illinois. A trainer with the College for Congregational Development, she loves liturgy, music, and helping congregations discover and develop their gifts and strengths.

Mother Mandy graduated from the College of William & Mary with a BS in Chemistry before working in an R&D lab – which is any laboratory where research and development work is undertaken – for a chemical engineer.

She later graduated from the General Theological Seminary in New York City.

When she first entered discernment, she wanted them to tell her “no” so she could “get on with my life. And it didn’t work out that way,” she said.

“I think people in churches have an image of Father Tim ... everyone wants a male, with a wife and a kid and a half. I’m never going to be that person.”

Work and life are a more settled routine than in her childhood. By the time she turned 18 years old, she had lived outside of the United States as much as she lived in it.

“I spent time growing up in Barbados, Iceland and Wales,” she said, “finishing high school in a boarding school in south central Virginia. Since then, I have traveled a fair bit, but some has been for fun.”

As a priest, she led youth trips to Cuba, El Salvador, Palestine, Mexico, Ecuador, and Honduras.

She has been to Galilee five times. Greece, with her in-laws. She has traveled to Lisbon with her wife, Sarah – an Episcopal priest in Marietta, GA – and where they prepared a multi-course meal as part of a cooking class: fish, cheese, figs, thinly sliced onions.

“Just really good and simple ingredients and paired really well together with the right wine,” she said. “And this chocolate mousse at the end. That was just really wonderful.”

She desires to travel to Italy.

Prior to living in Florida, she had visited family in Tampa over the summers. Today, she enjoys working in the Key, and says she came from part of the tradition that didn’t ordain women.

“The second parish that I served, I had some people come up to me the first day and make it clear to me there wasn’t a place for me there because I was a woman,” she said.

“That was 25 years ago. But in that parish, I didn’t know what to do but be faithful and do what I was called to do there. One guy wouldn’t even talk to me … but over time, he would start calling me to let me know when people were in the hospital. After a year and a half, he came to the altar rail for the first time. You could have knocked me over.”

Mother Mandy had another man call her “Father Brady,” and people ribbed him for that. She believes he later realized there was more to her than he assumed.

“I don’t know what to do other than to love people,” she said. “Whatever place I’m in – everyone faces challenges. If they say they don’t, they’re not being honest with themselves or you.”

Culturally, Mother Mandy believes there is a shift, little by little, with women in leadership positions.

“I think for everyone, it’s hard to be in conversation with God without an agenda,” she said. “I would say a good place to immerse ourselves is in scripture. Find yourself in those stories and see which ones resonate with you.

“God calls all of us to something. Ordained ministry is one purpose – the purpose is to equip others so they can be God’s hands and heart. Listen with your heart. Be open to the spirit in whatever way: whether that’s the voice of a mentor, a spouse, sometimes a child. We can hear the spirit moving through lots of different things and people in the stillness of our own hearts.

“And then be ready for an adventure.”