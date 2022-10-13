Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said he's "at a crossroads" with the issue of "fat tire" electric bicycles speeding on sidewalks through the Village, endangering pedestrians and traveling in off-limit areas.

Three parent classes to discuss rules and regulations have resulted in just four adults (two seniors) and two kids showing up. Meanwhile, police have made 129 physical stops.

Earlier this year, Sousa introduced his "Scoot Safe" program, in which officers spoke directly to kids about scooter safety at summer camps or in schools.

Speaking at Tuesday's Village Council meeting, Sousa said, "We made tremendous strides with scooters; the majority are wearing helmets and adhering to rules," Sousa said at Tuesday night's Council meeting. "The biggest problem is the electric bikes … These have the ability to go faster."

He said he recently made a traffic stop and hopped on the electric bike to check its speed. "It was well in excess of 30 mph,” he said, “so it is not allowed on the sidewalk."

This week, he planned to speak at the K-8 School, where the PTA has gathered 45 parents for a community meeting.

There are three classes of electric bikes:

- Type I, which is pedal assisted but the motor shuts at 20 mph

- Type II, which is motorized exclusively

- Type III, which is pedal assisted but able to reach speeds of 28 mph.

"The problem is that (two) have pedals and that's where the (state) law becomes fuzzy," Sousa said.

Village Attorney Chad Friedman has been looking into the legal ramifications of it, especially since an estimated 30% of kids are using these to get to MAST Academy, for example.

Village Manager Steve Williamson also is working with the city's lobbyist in Tallahassee to see if state rules can be adjusted.

As far as what the Village could do? Possibly put a ban on the Type II exclusive motorized bikes, but also take a hard look at the others.

Councilman Frank Caplan said don't just penalize the Type II bikes, "because kids aren't pedaling" on any of these.

"It's frightening to see three kids on a bike, and the helmet hanging from the handlebar, flying down Crandon," said Council member Allison McCormick.