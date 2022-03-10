Motorized scooters under fire

Mayor Robert Oldakowski wants to create a buzz around a problem that is facing Key Biscayne. In recent months, the mayor has noticed a proliferation of a modern hazard for pedestrians and drivers: kids on motorized scooters.

“I see little kids buzzing around in the dark on these scooters,” he said. “It’s a real safety issue. Parents please take note.” The Village Council discussed the issue at its February 12 meeting.

Oldakowski is urging parents to remind their children that it is illegal to operate motorized scooters in the public right-of-way without a driver’s license. That means no one under the age of 16 should be using the vehicles on Key Biscayne streets.

Although police will be cracking down, officers noted they want to try an education effort before issuing citations to young children.

Northern Trust

Northern Trust recently invited Charles W. Collier, Senior Philanthropic Advisor at Harvard University, to speak to St. Agnes parents on “How to Raise Financially Responsible Children.”

Outstanding volunteer

She orchestrated a dilapidated playground’s renovation and masterminded a program introducing wild critters such as owls and snakes into the classroom setting. Once she even donned a garish pink wig, acting kooky in front of cops, as part of a skit to educate kids about “stranger danger.”

She is Donna Rice, one time PTA president at the Key Biscayne K-8 Center and one of five Outstanding School Volunteers selected by the Florida Department of Education. The awards ceremony takes place on April 20 in Orlando.

Since joining the PTA board, Rice has amassed more than 1,000 hours of documented service and served on more than 20 PTA committees.

Who is a couple?

It may sound like junior high gossip, but members of the Community Center Advisory Board will have serious purposes at heart tonight when they talk about who in the Village is considered a “couple.”

Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth said the issue needs to be clarified in order to finalize the board’s proposed fee structure. “We’re not that far into the minutia yet, but we’ll discuss it and define it at the meeting,” Hofferberth said. “The Village attorney will be present at tonight’s meeting, and we’ll draft recommendations that we can bring to the Council.”

Rotary Club party

The Rotary Club of Key Biscayne hosted a party at Boater’s Grill for all the sponsors and artists who are participating in the 40th Annual Key Biscayne Art Festival.

2004 Relay for Life

The Coldwell Banker Home Team held a yard sale for Relay for Life that included orchids donated by Costa Nursery. All proceeds will go to the American Cancer Society. Relay for Life will be held April 23 and 24 on the Village Green.

Starlit evening

The Key Biscayne Women’s Auxiliary of the American Cancer Society will host their 17th annual gala, A Starlit Evening, on Sunday, Feb. 1, at the Sonesta Beach Resort. A cocktail reception will begin at 6:30 p.m., with a seated dinner at 7:30 p.m., followed by dancing to the Continental Brass Orchestra. Tickets are $125 per person. Reservations may be made by contacting Jeanne Shinefield.

Four-way red lights

The Crandon Boulevard Master Plan is all but signed, sealed, and delivered — it goes to Village Council for approval next week — but that isn’t keeping its creators from tackling another safety issue.

The Crandon Boulevard Streetscape Advisory Committee met February 12 to talk about changes at the intersection of Key Colony and Crandon. Committee members have met with Key Colony board members to come to a compromise on redesigning the site.

A question that affects all of Key Biscayne arose during an update on those talks — should the Village install signals that go to four-way red lights after pedestrians push a signal at the crosswalk? As it stands the committee couldn’t decide. The eight members present split 4-4 on whether to recommend signals. But the debate did result in a productive discussion as to how Key Biscayne can become more pedestrian friendly. The drawback of four-way red lights, according to committee chair Henny Groschel-Becker, is that they will ruin one improvement that the group worked so hard to achieve: better traffic flow.

Grand Bay holidays