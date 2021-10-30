This Saturday October 30, come join the community for a memorable Halloween celebration as the Village of Key Biscayne Parks & Recreations Department presents Movies on the Green.

The festivities, including treat or treating will start around 5:30pm, and at 7:00pm the screening of "Beetlejuice" will begin.

This event is free and open to Key Biscayne residents of all ages.

Arrive early, with your Halloween basket and costumes. Bring snacks, chairs and a blanket to make the most of this fun night out on the Village Green.

Happy haunting!