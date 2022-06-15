Brazilian music and Argentinian food will be part of the festivities at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Lake Park for the ribbon cutting -- "with the big scissors," Village Manager Steve Williamson said at Tuesday night's Key Biscayne Council meeting.

"There will be a lot of fun things going on," said Colleen Blank, the Village's Capital Improvement Projects and Grants Manager.

Meanwhile, Hampton Park designs will soon be taking shape, but not before the community has its say. So far, only a landscape architect has been hired to determine what native fauna will be required.

"I want them to engage (the public) in participation during the whole process," Mayor Mike Davey said, making sure community meetings take place before entering contracts. Already, there has been a huge community turnout when the introductory plans became available.

"Parks are for everybody and (it reflects) the sweat and equity of the community," Councilman Luis Lauredo said.

Vice Mayor Brett Moss could not believe "we're almost re-doing this whole thing after five years. Don't tell me in (another) five years we'll be doing this again. We just need to get it back up and take care of it."

Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth will be getting the netting for the revamped courts at Calusa Park. Asked about the striping, he indicated there will be four tennis courts, six pickleball courts and a basketball court.

Council member Allison McCormick asked if the basketball court could be lighted, and Hofferberth said he will look into that possibility.

In addition, a resolution granting Florida Power & Light Co. a utility easement for underground utilities at Paradise Park was passed.