In July of 2022, I began working for the Annette Taddeo political campaign. I have always been interested in civic engagement and public policy and wanted to gain work experience during an active midterm election.

On the Taddeo campaign, I served as a ghostwriter, canvass leader, communications intern, and I launched the Key Biscayne canvassing branch. Through my experience of knocking on doors and speaking with the residents of Key Biscayne, I learned how policy can directly impact citizens and the future of their communities.

When I first interviewed for the campaign communication intern position, I felt somewhat nervous. Despite having experience in journalism, I was well aware that the political sphere would be a completely different ballgame. After sending in my resume and interviewing with the Deputy Communications Director, I landed the position.

I first began canvassing Coral Gables and eventually served as a canvass leader. After discovering a Key Biscayne canvassing branch had not yet been developed, I worked with the team to launch this initiative. I began canvassing every Saturday to help spread my candidate’s message and voting platform. From gun regulation to climate change, I wanted to ensure that constituents were well informed of Taddeo’s proposed policies.

Through attending events with Taddeo, I met a multitude of candidates running to represent various districts in Florida, including the Democratic gubernatorial candidate Charlie Crist. Hearing candidates such as Taddeo, Crist and Val Demings speak about local, national and global issues made me a more informed citizen, and it allowed me to understand how different issues impact various communities. I also had the incredible opportunity to see the extraordinary Lin-Manuel Miranda – a songwriter, actor and playwright known for creating the Broadway musical “Hamilton” – speak in support of the Democratic candidates.

Additionally, I had the opportunity to ghostwrite for the campaign. At first, this seemed like a daunting task. I understood that the things I wrote on Annette Taddeo’s behalf could possibly shape a voter’s view of her policies and platform. I had to use my personal experience as a constituent to address local issues and convey why Taddeo was the most qualified candidate to represent Florida’s 27th congressional district. I really enjoyed ghostwriting because it gave me the crucial responsibility of directly addressing Miamians to take an active role in investing in their future.

Ultimately, working with the communications team was an inspiring and illuminating experience. I worked alongside dedicated staffers and interns, and I was able to better understand the importance of civic engagement. I formed meaningful bonds with the campaign team, who in turn, became an extension of my family. We were fortunate to experience the Democratic primary success of Taddeo.

Despite Annette Taddeo’s defeat to Republican incumbent Maria Elvira Salazar, working with the campaign has taught me the importance of disseminating truth, understanding public policy, and helping others understand the importance of voting and using their voice to spark change. Working in the political field was a remarkable experience, and I hope to continue promoting social justice and awareness in my community.

Sienna Lallemand is an Islander News intern.