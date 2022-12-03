Naming new vice mayor among numerous items Village Council tackled this week

The newly constituted Village Council, under the leadership of Mayor Joe Rasco, got busy on a packed agenda at their first meeting together on Tuesday. In addition to new police cars and an update on the Rickenbacker Causeway, here are the items they took on:

* Unanimously agreed to name Frank Caplan as the new vice mayor.

* Approved an agreement with the Key Biscayne Chamber of Commerce in an amount not to exceed $89,235.

* Passed the first reading of an amendment for six Capital Improvement Projects to be rolled over into the Fiscal Year 2022-23 budget (the first roll-call vote taken by the new-look Council). The projects included: Hampton Park, the splash pad replacement, the Community Center pool deck, and the development of the Rickenbacker Causeway concept.

* Heard a report from Colleen Blank, manager of CIP and Grants for the Village, tha two projects require additional budgeting. Blank said, however, that funding for further Paradise Park construction ($313,658) and Village-wide electric vehicle charging stations could be accrued through other CIP budgeted projects.

* Heard from Public Works Director Jake Ozyman that six homeowners remain in violation of the Village's 10-year request to convert septic tank systems to sewer. Ozyman said he will be checking to see if Miami-Dade County officials "can help us push them to connect." Williamson was opposed to helping these six homeowners pay for the transition, saying, "It wouldn't be fair to (the others) for us to pay to connect them."

* Got word that Florida Power & Light in January will survey the island's landscape and note, for safety issues, which trees are interfering with the overhead power lines and request those trees be appropriately trimmed. Separately, FPL will offer suggestions as to which types of trees should not be planted under power lines.

* Agreed that vibrant coral will be the paint scheme for Beach Park's upgrades, which include the design of a new restroom and splash pad, new turf on East Palm Garden, a clean landscape with new plants, and low-profile exercise equipment on the way.

Hampton Park will be getting new pavers to match the aesthetics of the park, and the bocce court will contain new material.

* The Council agreed to start their 2023 meetings at 6:30 p.m. on Tuesdays. "We'll see how it goes," said new Mayor Joe Rasco. Meeting dates will be: Jan. 17, Feb. 15 (Wednesday), March 14, April 4, May 9, June 6, June 27 workshop, July 18, Aug. 29, Sept. 12 and 26 (budget hearings), Oct. 10, Nov. 14, and Dec. 12.

* Further discussion about a possible stricter, or enforceable, noise ordinance was tabled until the next meeting Dec. 13.

Honors and congratulations

* Mayor Rasco read a proclamation of gratitude honoring Mary Tague and H. Frances Reaves for their efforts in executing a well-attended Key Biscayne Car Week, and for their exemplary leadership and collaborative work to bring an unparalleled event to the island.

* Another proclamation honored members of Curative Inc., for their contributions to the Village during the COVID-19 pandemic as more than 150,000 tests were provided between two testing sites, and for their dedication to the safety of the island's residents.

* Former Mayor Mike Davey was the first to speak during public comments, offering congratulations to the new members and encouraging the public to get involved in all facets of governmental processes, not just "when they're angry about something." Mayor Rasco said, "Before you leave, you forgot something," jokingly handing Davey a campaign sign he had left behind.