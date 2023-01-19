National Groundhog Job Shadow Day might be an event ideal for the island

The island is full of young future entrepreneurs with a bright future. That, together with a unique and vibrant business community, makes the upcoming Groundhog Shadow day ideal for Key Biscayne .

If you are a student looking to shadow your future job, or an employer searching for future prospects, looking into National Groundhog Shadow Day might be worth your time.

In the nationwide effort of Job Shadowing, hundreds of thousands of workplaces welcome students of all ages to shadow employees. The event is largely successful, motivating students by allowing them a complete immersion into different workforces they may be interested in.

If you would like to host students on National Groundhog Job Shadow Day, click here to register. The event can be held virtually or in-person and can take place throughout the entire month of February 2023.

If you have any questions, contact Julie Kennedy at juliekennedy@dadeschools.net.