The National Safe Boating Week, which aims to remind all boaters to be responsible and freshen up on their boating safety skills as the peak of the boating season approaches.

National Safe Boating Week runs from May 21 to May 27, 2022.

The National Marine Manufacturers Association reported that U.S. new powerboat sales are expected to surpass 300,000 units for the second consecutive year, 7 percent above the five-year sales average. With more boats on the water, the need for boat captains and operators to practice safe boating is heightened.

During 2021, Miami-Dade County led the state in the number of boating accidents, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) Florida boating accident statistics for 2021.

Most of the accidents involved personal watercrafts.

Click here to view the reports for both 2021 and 2020.

Also, the National Weather Service has partnered with the National Safe Boating Council, a NOAA Weather-Ready Nation Ambassador, to help promote safe boating practices. You can learn more by clicking here.

The Sea Tow Foundation has put together a list of boating safety most frequently asked questions to help you keep boaters safe.