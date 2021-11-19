Gustavo Oviedo, is an artist on a perpetual quest to explore nature while traveling through its inner world. Then, with a technique refined for years, he creates murals, canvas or sculptures. His next exhibition, “Biomorphic,”starts November 20 at the Graffiti Museum.

The exhibit features his recent discoveries, his latest evolution.

The artist spoke to Islander News about the “Biomorphic”:

“The exhibition that I presented last year at the Graffiti Museum, under the title ‘Symbiosis,’ had to do with the environment -- a complaint about the garbage that is thrown into the sea,” Oviedo told the Islander News recently. “This year, I changed the theme of the show. It is more focused on my work, what I am doing, the result of my experiences, and also the sea -- great memories of 20 years of career and important moments in my life.”

Oviedo, born in France to Argentine parents, and raised in Key Biscayne, is a muralist who began working with letters and building his own language. Some species of hieroglyphs or symbols that, he says, dictated his subconscious, which he considers “very connected to nature.”

“I started painting murals in Wynwood,” he said. “There, I made my productions. Then I started concentrating on art galleries and public institutions.”

IN. Do you consider yourself an environmental artist?

GO. “It was a discovery from my connection with the sea. A few years ago I bought a small boat. I started visiting islands around Miami Beach. Then I started going to keys further south. I would go diving with a tank, exploring the sea, and then I got to Key West, where I bought a bigger boat and did video production work. On weekends, I explored and roamed the mangroves, taking out trash. I spent a lot at sea. It marked me a lot, and that is how the environment was getting into my work. (I) was trying to educate people about the type of garbage … The theme of Nature is always involved in my work..

IN. Your exhibition is within the framework of Art Basel. How do you experience this return of art in the city after so much inactivity due to Covid?

“The pandemic was a good thing for my work. You had to be locked up, and the only thing you could do was produce. But last year there were many limitations. This year is the opportunity to do a show normally. That’s why the energy will be incredible. I feel very privileged to have this event in Miami because Art Basel brings such immense energy. It has given a great boost to art in the city. It is bigger and moves more private jets than the Superbowl!”

“Biomorphic” will be open until January. “The people at the Graffiti Museum have given me a great opportunity,” Oviedo said. “They give me a special space, a private gallery, one block from the museum. I have never had such great support. They have believed in me and my work has sold very well.

To watch a video of Oviedo's work in progress, click here.

If you go

“Biomorphic” opens at the Museum of Graffiti Private Gallery on November 20. The museum is located at 319 NW 25th St., Miami.

To RSVP to the event, click here.

For more information, go to gustavo-oviedo.com