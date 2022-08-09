Neighbors and Visionaries: Meet mayoral candidates Aug. 11

At 7 p.m. on August 11, Key Biscayne residents will have another opportunity to meet the three mayoral candidates, this time in a more unconventional setting.

While debates on critical KB topics have already been held, this event wants to open doors for additional communication between residents and candidates in a less formal setting – addressing topics important to village life and its future.

Doors open at 6:30 p.m. at the Key Biscayne Community Room (Village Hall, 88 West McIntyre Street, next to the Turtle Pond).

One of the most effective ways to make voting relevant and topics relatable is through personal experiences and face-to-face interactions. Reaching beyond group chats and social media echo chambers for information isn’t always intuitive or convenient. One way to gain new perspectives is to meet candidates and neighbors with different objectives and concerns, hearing about issues that affect daily lives. Personal connections are often the only path to making an item on the ballot relevant.

Topics for this August 11 mayoral community event, hosted by GoVoteMiami, were selected to spark innovative ideas beyond the election and grow connections throughout the island community.They are:

Surrounded by Water -- Advocating for fishable, swimmable, drinkable water through actions, policy and partnerships.

Island Environment – Meaningful and practical solutions to live green, sustainable lives.

Community Culture and Safety – Technology, fresh perspectives and multidimensional communication to boost the one-village vision.

Please join us for a conversation with neighbors about community vis-a-vis new technologies, unconventional ideas and fresh perspectives. Limited seating, so please RSVP info@GoVoteMiami.org.