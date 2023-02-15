New app could help residents get quicker response to questions and concerns

Frightened by a raccoon in the attic, or seen a mysterious water leak?

Key Biscayne residents will find it harder to say, "No one ever listens" now. In fact, they'll get help sooner than later with the newly designed VKB311 app, available for free at the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

"We're really excited to share this," said Chief of Staff Jocelyn Moussavou. "It's much more user-friendly, with a lot of different categories to make sure the (concern) is getting to the correct department."

VKB 311, now powered by SeeClickFix, empowers residents to report issues, identify repair needs, share feedback and ask questions.

It should not be used for crime, accidents or other police- or fire-related emergencies. For those things, call 911. It also should not be used for areas outside of the Village's jurisdiction, such as Crandon Park, Bill Baggs Cape Florida State Park, Virginia Key or the Key Biscayne K-8 school.

For power outages, report them directly to FPL by calling 1-800-4-OUTAGE (1-800-468-8243).

Another advantage of VKB 311 is its an easy one-stop-shop way to watch Village Council meetings and check out the Beach Cam.

There was a soft opening for VKB 311 in January, but Monday it officially opened for business.

"No problems at all," said Moussavou, who is the "gatekeeper" of the project, making sure replies to calls are done in a timely manner.

Here's how VKB311 works:

There are several categories to choose from: animal care; beach; building; Community Center; complaint; flooding; parks; permits/inspections; solid waste; streets; and utilities.

Once you've clicked on a category, type in your concern or question, add a helpful photo (if possible), and submit it to that respective department. A reply will be sent when received; progress on the effort can be monitored. The Parks & Rec Department and the Public Works Department, at least, usually have someone on the job – even on weekends, Moussavou said.

If you had the previous app, it's best to delete it and download the new one. The apps may look similar because the Village used the same branding. The easiest way to be sure if you have the correct version is that the previous application had a background picture of the lighthouse, while the new application has a background with palm trees from Beach Park.

Opening the lines of communication between residents and Village officials is vital, said Village Manager Steve Williamson.

"Everything goes to direct locations," Moussavou said. "Like, if a bathroom in the park isn't working, that would go to the Parks & Rec Department. The (advantage) of this app is for routing and to get it to specific people, not just sitting in a mailbox.

"Absolutely this will keep us busy, but that's good because it generates a certain amount of accountability to departments and individuals ... and I can see what issue there might be as to why it's taking so long."

Some issues might require more time than others. For example, Moussavou said, someone asked about naming a bench for someone in one of the parks. "That folder is not closed out yet because that's not an easy decision to make," she said.

On some requests, such as a missed trash pickup, or reporting graffiti, the request can be done anonymously. However, some requests – such as a noise issue – require the name of the complainant, per state law.

"The request itself is private; only (Village officials) would know," Moussavou said.

And, one more advantage to the new VKB 311 app is duplication of concerns will be avoided. So, in a case of spotting an abandoned car in a neighborhood, "you can already see a complaint has been registered, but you can follow it, just sign up and you'll (also) get notified of the progress," she said.

"It is a very nifty system," Moussavou said. "We encourage everyone to use it."

Click here for more information.