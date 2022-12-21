New cardio equipment coming to the Village

Parks and Recreation Director Todd Hofferberth recommended proceeding on a contract with Centurion Partners Health and Fitness LLC BIBIA Fitness Smith for cardio equipment in an amount not to exceed $130,944.36.

During last week's Village Council meeting, Councilman Ed London said he didn't think this project was re-bid out properly, but Hofferberth said this was a "trusted" company that not only provides commercial grade equipment at the best prices, but also will install it and maintain the machines, which is a priority.

The new machines, replacing those which were seven years old, will help retain existing members and also attract new members, Hofferberth said.

"We have an active community that provides a lot of use to (this equipment)," he said.

The resolution was approved 7-0.