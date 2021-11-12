The Village Green includes many features that build community and make our Island Paradise a special place to live, including multi-use sports fields, the central fountain, the walking/running path, a dog park, and the tot lot and playground.

Recently, a new feature was added that will not only improve the quality of life for island residents, it will also lessen the impact we have on the environment. I’m referring to the two charging stations for electric vehicles that were installed last week at the south end of the Village Green along Fernwood Road.

The charging stations, operated by a company called Blink, are available for public use. The stations are compatible with all electric vehicles that use the standard-size J1772 plug. (Tesla drivers need a special adapter.) The cost is $0.49 per kWh, with an additional fee for cars that occupy the spot for more than 15 minutes after charging is complete. Three local condominiums also have installed Blink charging stations

The Village’s Chief Resilience and Sustainability Officer, Roland Samimy, said the charging stations are a pilot project. If they prove successful, the Village may install additional charging stations in public parking areas elsewhere on the Island..

Currently, there are 43,000 charging stations in the US, compared with 168,000 retail locations that sell gasoline. The number of gas stations in the US has declined over the past 10 years for a number of reasons, including sales of more fuel efficient vehicles and shrinking gasoline profit margins.

As recently as 1975, Key Biscayne had six gas stations -- Texaco, Gulf, Shell, Phillips 66, Ancar, and Exxon. At that time there were only two financial institutions, The Key Biscayne Bank and Key Biscayne Savings and Loan. Now we have six financial institutions and two gas stations, Shell and Mobil.

“With the usage of electric vehicles growing enormously, we felt it was important for the Village to offer charging stations that are accessible to the public,” says Samimy. “We want to support this technology as a way to reduce our carbon footprint. It may seem like a small step, but it sets the tone for the direction we are charting.”

Samimy was hired by the Village in April 2020. His job is of vital importance for a community established on a barrier island, and Samimy came to the job well-qualified. He holds a Ph.D. in Coastal Systems Science and an M.A. in Urban and Environmental Policy. Prior to taking the position with the Village, he served as Senior Research Manager for the coastal systems program at the University of Massachusetts-Dartmouth School for Marine Science and Technology. He also attended Ransom Everglades School in Coconut Grove.

As Samimy describes it, his role is to be “the driver of the Village’s efforts to become more resilient and adapt to climate change and sea level rise and the other environmental threats we face. If someone’s not there to drive the efforts forward, they get lost amongst all the other priorities that municipalities face.”

He minces no words when he describes the environmental challenges ahead. “The situation we are in is dire. The writing is on the walls. Are we just going to talk about the problems we face or are we going to do something? It’s time to start. The transition may be painful but let’s get on with it.”

Installing charging stations that make it easier for Key residents to transition from dependence on fossil fuels by switching to electric vehicles is one way the Village can help reduce our carbon footprint. It’s just a start, but, as Samimy puts it, “Let’s do what we can now. That’s the only way to remain hopeful.”