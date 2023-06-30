New concealed weapons law goes into effect July 1; how is KB police preparing and where are guns not permitted?

New laws regarding sex education in public schools, immigration requirements and even abortion boundaries have all made headlines this year during the 2023 session of the Florida Legislature.

However, one law among the 235 bills that goes into effect July 1 stands out for obvious reasons: the much-discussed, much-opinionated House Bill 543, allowing "permitless carry."

Floridians will no longer be required to have a government-issued permit to carry a concealed weapon. Nor will background checks and training courses be required to carry a hidden weapon on your person or in your car.

"It does become difficult for us and puts all of our officers in an unsafe position," Key Biscayne Deputy Police Chief Jason Younes said. "But we understand the times and we have to deal with it, have to act professionally and make it safe for everyone."

Carrying a concealed weapon is allowed in grocery stores, public libraries, and restaurants, but not in the vicinity of the bar, which is a gray area within the law. Of course, if a grocery store or drug store has a sign that restricts any type of weapon, then it would be illegal to conceal carry. One example of that would be at all Disney properties.

Other restricted areas include: any meeting of a government body; any school, college, or professional sporting event; schools, colleges and universities; inside the passenger terminal at an airport; police, sheriff or highway patrol stations; prisons, jails and detention facilities; any courthouse or courtroom; and any polling place.

What qualifies a person to carry a weapon without a permit?

– The weapon must be concealed

– The person carrying must be over 21 and a U.S. citizen

– The person carrying must have a valid ID in their presence

– That person cannot be a convicted felon or delinquent

– The carrier does not suffer from a physical infirmity that would prevent the safe handling of a weapon; and

– That person has not been committed for the abuse of a controlled substance or found guilty of a crime under the Florida drug abuse prevention and control statutes or similar laws of any other state relating to controlled substances within the previous three years.

Nearly 3 million Floridians now have a concealed weapons permit. While a background check and three-day waiting period will still be required to purchase a gun from a licensed dealer, they will not be required for private transactions or exchanges of weapons.

Concealed weapons not only include guns, but brass knuckles, knives (over 4 inches) and billy clubs, as well.

So, what type of weapons cannot be concealed?

Well, machine guns or fully automatic weapons are still prohibited, as are short-barreled rifles and "destructive devices," such as bombs, grenades, or similar devices "containing an explosive, incendiary, or poison gas."

On the other hand, this law should not be confused with "open carry."

Openly carrying a gun is illegal in Florida. It's a second-degree misdemeanor with a $500 fine or a maximum of 60 days in jail, with exemptions for law enforcement, corrections officers, game wardens, forest officials, military, guards, members of firearms clubs while at gatherings, people on firing ranges, and anyone "engaged in fishing, camping, or lawful hunting."

If Younes or one of his officers are called to a complaint saying someone is in possession of a gun, caution is the key.

"We'll conduct an investigation, and it could probably lead to an arrest, but it depends," he said. "There's a statute that allows (a person) to have a firearm (in sight) ... like if someone is going fishing or hunting, that gun can be visible."

Key Biscayne police officers have gone through recent training to become familiar with the new laws.

"We've done roll calls at the beginning of the shifts through are firearms instructors," Younes said, "and did some scenarios. We also got some clarification from Village attorneys."

He said he has not heard any negative feedback from his officers when the law was being introduced.

"We just have to continue to practice safety, be vigilant and be aware of the law," Younes said. "We've got to adapt to the changing of the times."