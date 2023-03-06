New dentist joins the team at Zambrano Orthodontics

For 25 years, patients at Zambrano Orthodontics have been accustomed to being treated by Dr. Jaime Zambrano. Now they have another dentist on board to help expand the practice.

Dr. Michael Karp, a Miami native of Argentinian parents, has joined the staff. Karp graduated with honors from the University of Florida, completed Dental school at Nova University, and then graduated from Temple University as one of the top students in their program. He is fluent in Spanish. and has an incredible passion for orthodontics.

"I am so thrilled to be a part of the Zambrano Orthodontics team,” Karp said. “ I always wanted to return to Miami, and I feel so at home back here and with this team."

Zambrano is equally enthusiastic.

"I have been patient, waiting to find someone that I felt would be the perfect person to join me as a partner in my practice,” he said. “Dr. Karp has the stellar education, the precise and impressive clinical skills, and incredible interpersonal skills that I know will make him an unbelievable part of this team long into the future.

“Our staff and patients all have nothing but the greatest compliments about him,” he added. “And his Argentinian roots have made him a favorite with our many Argentinian patients here on the Key!”

Zambrano joined the operation of the late Dr John Crabill, whom he considered a father figure, after working summers there during college and dental school. Eventually he purchased the practice, now with offices in Key Biscayne, Coral Gables and Miami Beach.

Zambrano, along with his wife Amy, have enjoyed working with local residents.

“We have run our family practice for those 25 years, with sometimes multiple generations of Key Biscayne families coming to our office to get a beautiful and healthy smiles,” said Amy Zambrano, adding that they “spent years looking for the perfect associate doctor … and we finally have found that person!”

Zambrano Orthodontics is located at 969 Crandon Blvd. You can reach them at (305) 567-2772.