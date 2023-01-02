A dozen new Florida laws went into effect on New Year's Day, with at least two or three that might have a direct effect on Key Biscayne residents.

The new laws are intended to help stabilize the troubled property insurance system, keep apartment renters safe, protect newborns, and provide discounts to drivers who consistently travel on Florida's long string of toll roads.

Those who use toll roads frequently, hitting the threshold of 35 transactions or more a month, will receive a 50% discount through the state's toll road discount, the main focus of State Bill 6-A. This program will last one year.

Part of the new insurance bill kicks in as well, which includes eliminating the assignment of benefits law in which property owners will no longer be forced to sign over claims to contractors, who then pursue those claims against insurers. It is just one part of the large bill, known as SB 2A.

Other laws that went into effect Jan. 1:

* SB 898: Landlords will be required to keep an accurate log of everyone who has been given a copy of an apartment key, and apartment complex employees will be required to undergo background checks. These are provisions to Miya’s Law, which passed after 19-year-old Miya Marcano was killed in Orlando by a maintenance worker in the complex where she lived.

* Child protection: All infants must be tested for cytomegalovirus (CMV) within three weeks of birth, according to SB 292. CMV is the most common cause of infectious birth defects in the country, affecting 1 in every 200 babies each year.

* Lobbying: Any judge or lawmaker who leaves that position after January. 1 cannot lobby within six years of leaving office. If they break the rules (HB 7001 and HB 7003), they can be fined up to $10,000 and face several other penalties.

* State tax filing: More people will be able to file electronically with the new law lowering the payment threshold from $20,000 to $5,000, with SB 2514.

* Legal ads: Local governments will have the option to publish legal notices on accessible public websites rather than in printed newspapers, according to CS/HB 7049. Local governments in counties with fewer than 160,000 residents must first hold public hearings to determine if residents have sufficient access to the internet.

* School book selections: As part of a broader education bill (HB 1467), lawmakers required that a training program be available as of January 1 for school librarians, media specialists and others involved in the selection of school library materials. The program is aimed, in part, at providing access to “age-appropriate materials and library resources.”

* Disaster assistance: The measure, SB 4-A, was passed to allow for property tax rebates to be made available for homeowners who sustained damage in hurricanes Ian and Nicole. Those affected can apply to county property appraisers between Jan. 1 and April 1.

Also going into effect are HB 273: Money Services Businesses, and SB 336: Uniform Commercial Code.

A total of 146 new laws were installed in July, including one that allows college athletes to make money off the field based on their names, images or likenesses; and another one that allows restaurants to sell alcoholic drinks with take-home meals.