Dark clouds begin to percolate over Miami, a concern for Andy Miyares, whose late afternoon swim practice might be cut short.

On most days, it wouldn't be such a problem. But, even for a guy who owns more records (54) than world marks – and gold medals – combined by Michael Phelps, Mark Spitz, Janet Evans and Katie Ledecky, a lost training session can mean a micro-second difference in the pool.

Miyares, one of Key Biscayne's newest residents, is a Special Olympics superstar, having collected 890 medals and trophies, a treasure of gold he keeps in his room. He's been at the top of the podium at the World Games in Shanghai, China, and on the stage in Los Angeles, where he accepted an ESPY award for his success as an amazing and inspirational athlete.

"I want to break as many records as possible," said Miyares, who was born with Down syndrome and turned 40 in June. "I have a lot of friends who encourage me."

His mom, Ana Maria, said after her son was born – the youngest of five children – she had read a magazine article that explained how swimming once helped develop a little girl's brain cells after being born with Down's in Australia.

"They had submerged her in 4-5 months," she said. "So, I mentioned it to my husband, and he looked at me and thought, 'You're not in your right mind.' But, we found someone who taught babies to swim," and by nine months old, the magic began to happen.

Paddling and swimming improved his weak muscle control, strengthened his neck and arms, and it was a much easier alternative to the physical therapy sessions that made him scream.

"I'd like to swim every day if I could," said Andy, who specializes in the 1,650-meter backstroke and the 100- and 200-meter butterfly, part of his 16 international records.

Ana Maria realizes that swimming enhanced her son's life and, no doubt, extended hers.

"I'm 84, almost 85," she said, caught in rush-hour traffic while taking her son to a gym near the Miami Metro Aquatic Club pool, some 25 miles all the way past Bird Road to Tamiami Park for a practice session that leads up to Saturday's Special Olympics meet in Broward County.

But she wouldn't have it any other way.

"Amazing is not the word; this keeps me going, going, going ... it's just been a fairy tale," she said. "He's traveled the world (to Italy, Mexico, England, Nova Scotia, Portugal, Greece, and China, to name a few locations) and inspired others. All I can say is, if I was blessed, he definitely picked a (right) life to be blessed by him."

Miyares has dined with former President Clinton in the White House, swam with Phelps at an exhibition in Baltimore, and met former First Lady Michelle Obama at the ESPY's.

He's still good friends with Phelps and his family. In fact, the most decorated Olympian of all time even checks in on him periodically.

"He's a very nice guy," said Miyares, who lists Phelps and Katie Hoff as his longtime idols in the pool.

He and his mom recently moved to Key Biscayne from the Kendall area. Now, he's happy to be closer to his cousins from his late father's side. And he's been swimming at the remodeled Key Biscayne Community Center.

Gaby and Iggy Larrea, instructors with Team Key Aquatics, already can't help but notice.

"He's an amazing guy and a hard worker," Gaby said. "Every time we see him working, he's always trying his best."

Now, Miyares is getting ready for the August 5 Miami-Dade County Special Olympics meet at Nova Southeastern University in Fort Lauderdale, where he will be seeking his first county 200 butterfly win among the four events (also the 100 fly, 400 IM and relay) he's entered.

The Metro Aquatic Club is a year-round competitive organization under USA Swimming, all with "normal kids," his mom said.

"As good as he is in competition, he's friends with all of them. They're much younger than him, usually 18 and under," she said.

During the week, Miyares also assists the director at Our Pride Academy, a school in Kendall serving those with special needs and developmental disabilities.

"I started in 2011, and I'm still there," he said proudly.

He's also an international Global Messenger with Special Olympics, a role he doesn't take lightly, and one in which he hopes to inspire others "so the world can see that, yes, Down's swimmers (can achieve their goals)."

"What Andy has done is astonishing," said the family's good friend, Enrique Falla.

Miyares enjoys playing various sports, including basketball, bowling, tennis, and competing in track and field.

Lately, he's extended his swimming prowess outside of the pool, training with Robert Strauss, who swam in the 1972 Olympics in Mexico, at Miami Marine Stadium on 1-mile open-water swims, which are physically demanding. He's even placed in the top 10 by U.S. Masters Swimming – the only swimmer with an intellectual disability to have accomplished that.

This is Ana Maria's second stay on Key Biscayne. She and her husband, Carlos, once operated a service station called AnCar at the corner where the Fire Rescue department is now and a small breakfast diner nearby. The long-established Donut Gallery Diner has even featured an AnCar steak sandwich on its menu.

"I love Key Biscayne," Ana Maria said.

Her late husband was an accomplished swimmer with a "very good" Havana Yacht Club team. He also was a standout basketball player who attended Clemson (S.C.) University, and when they got married, because of the "Cuba situation," they flew to Miami and happened to stay the first night on Key Biscayne.

Ana Maria, an only child, said she "never dreamed" her five kids would be so successful.

"It's unbelievable to me," she said. "Some have played football, others in business ... all my kids were pretty good in sports, but not like this. I have 16 grandkids and 15 great-grandkids. I truly have been blessed. I would have never dreamed of all this."

But, it's Andy whom she treasures perhaps a little more.

"Having him is like winning a major gold medal for me," she said.