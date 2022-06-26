New landscaping in Crandon median blocks visibility

Dear Justo,

The visibility when driving on Crandon Boulevard and turning left, has been seriously impaired by the shrubs that were planted between the coconut trees.

These plants block the view, making it very difficult to see if a vehicle or motorcycle is coming from the other direction, especially if it's in the lane closer to the median.

It's an accident waiting to happen and I'm very concerned about it.

I hope that the Village will check out what I'm trying to explain here and do something about it, even if it means removing what was planted there, which obviously is going to keep growing, thus making the problem even more serious.

Carmen Tonarely