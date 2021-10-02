New laws you should know about

The start of October comes with a new batch of laws in Florida.

Minimum Wage increase.

Starting this week, Florida’s minimum wage earners receive a 15% pay hike – the largest increase in Florida’s history - when the hourly minimum wage goes from $8.65 an hour to $10 an hour.

The $10 p/h rate will stay in place until 2026 when it increases to $15 an hour.

Legal vaping age. (SB1080)

Today, 18-year-old teens can vape or smoke tobacco legally. The minimum age will be increased to individuals who are 21 years old.

The new law also makes it illegal for persons under 21 years old to smoke or vape on or within 1,000 feet of school property.

"Child Safety Alarm Act" (SB252)

Childcare facilities that transport children with certain vehicles are now required to be equipped with a reliable alarm system that meets specified criteria.

It requires the Department of Children and Families to adopt by rule minimum safety standards for such systems and to maintain a list of approved alarm manufacturers and alarm systems, etc.

This law is welcomed by many as it is meant to decrease the number of deaths of children left in hot cars.

Electronic crimes (HB 921)

Prohibits person from sending, posting, or transmitting, or from procuring sending, posting, or transmission of written or electronic record when person makes threat to kill or to do bodily harm to another person or to conduct mass shooting or an act of terrorism.

Corporate espionage (HB 1523)

Prohibits the theft of trade secret; prohibits trafficking in trade secrets; reclassifies penalty & increases offense severity ranking for an offense committed with specified intent; requires court to order specified restitution for violation; provides for civil actions for violations; provides exception to criminal & civil liability for certain disclosures.

Specialty License Plates (676)

Provides an exception to the requirement that specialty license plate fees, and interest earned from those fees, only be expended in Florida.

Requires the Department of Highway Safety to discontinue an independent college or university's existing specialty license plate if the school elects to use the standard template specialty license plate.