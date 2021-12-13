Key Biscayne residents got their first official look at conceptual design renderings of the island’s new library — several calling it “impressive,” yet with some reservations — during last week’s evening’s virtual meeting hosted by Miami-Dade Public Library System Director Ray Baker.

The actual construction phase could begin as early as 2023, Baker said, but several factors could affect that timeline.

“There were a number of folks who had dissenting comments and those are extremely valuable,” Village Manager Steve Williamson said. “Ray and I were jotting down those concerns and those will be used (in the next steps of the process). There was a lot of conversation. This was a great opportunity to hear their feedback.

“And the County gave an amazing presentation.”

Emilio Bustillo, one of the design architects with Ferguson Glasgow Schuster Soto, Inc., said the design approach not only includes a signature building with a strong civic presence and much-needed public gathering spaces, but it also will coexist with the area’s lush landscaping, with even more landscaping added into the nooks and crevices to give an impression of the structure rising out of the landscape.

Among the features shown:

- Different elevations, vertical screens and high-performance glass will allow for the blockage of some of the sunlight, although other areas will satisfy those who enjoy the sunshine.

- The top level of the 40-foot structure will now have a large open center area where the bottom floor can be seen, one of the changes made from a previous presentation.

- The actual structure will be placed as south as possible “to maintain the beautiful pond and the great walk behind where the current library is,” Bustillo said.

- The parking lot also will expand accordingly, and include golf cart spaces.

- There will be a considerable amount of “green buffer” between the condo buildings at Key Colony and the library, an item of concern that arose early in the process.

- Demolition of the existing building would require a substitute location on the island, perhaps even renting an available storefront, while the new building goes up.

Among the concerns raised: shorter setbacks than what it looked like on original designs, giving the appearance of a “40-foot building popping out of the sidewalk” at one corner; potentially the loss of some of the 45-year-old “treasured” landscaping; how to keep children safe while being dropped off on Crandon Boulevard; the box, rectangle shape of the building; and the position of drop-off windows.

Other concerns included: why doesn’t the white, flat roof match other municipal buildings (solar panels could be added later, officials said); perhaps a golf cart entry on Sonesta Drive; traffic design, especially where Key Colony meets Crandon; the furniture around the pond; and the noise level between the first and second floor, where there is a large opening; potential noise from music even in “soundproof” rooms; ADA requirements; and the enormity of the building which would affect the landscaping.

“We’ll take another look at that,” Baker said, regarding the 20,000 square feet.

County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who helped spearhead this new entity, said “Ray and his team have done a wonderful job.”

Among the library’s inside features:

- A YOUmedia technology center, which will offer two distinct innovation and technology labs with a wide array of AV studio technologies for filmmaking and editing, as well as a Makerspace area focused on engineering, electronics and ecology.

- The sensory-friendly area will feature wall-mount sensory boards, activity table and cushioned play area for patrons of all abilities.

- A tutoring and learning center will offer weekly tutoring sessions in reading and math with certified teachers available to all K-12 students.

- Study booths for individuals and groups will include integrated flatscreens for presentations.

- Multiple meeting room spaces will be able to accommodate individual and group study, tutoring sessions, and larger spaces for classes, workshops, and cultural arts programs, and community events and meetings.

- Children’s Literacy and Storytelling Stage

- Adult Learning Academy

- Computers, Wi-Fi, printing and scanning

- Multiple multi-purpose areas for community programming

- Large collection of books and other library materials

In addition, library users have the option of three at-home services:

- Digital resources, including eBooks and audiobooks will be available for 24/7 access from Libby/Overdrive and popular newspapers such as the New York Times, Wall Street Journal, and online learning via LinkedIn Learning and Mango Languages.

- The Libraries @ Your Door program allows for residents to request library materials online and have them directly mailed at no cost, but the items must be returned at the Key Biscayne Branch book drop.

- The Tablet Learning Program includes Android tablets with built-in wireless internet access and Wi-Fi are preloaded with several apps for online learning, eBooks, audiobooks, movies, music and more.

Library officials now will review feedback to see if anything should be amended before developing a Design Criteria Package, which then leads into a Request for Proposal to select a design/build team.

Click here for conceptual renderings and a copy of Thursday night’s meeting.

Residents may still share their feedback at feedback@mdpls.org