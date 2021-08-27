There is a new leader at MAST Academy.

Dr. Cadian Collman-Perez took over as the new principal before school started on August 23. Dr Collman-Perez hedl that position at South Miami High School.

Based on her online LinkedIn profile, Collman-Perez worked in corporate finance for over a decade before shifting to education — first as a mathematics teacher and instructional coach. In 2012, She became the vice principal at Homestead Senior High School. She also has served as the Assistant Principal at Miami Edison Middle School.

Throughout her educational career, Collman-Perez’s goal has been to help students realize their full potential and understand that education is the key to a better life.

Collman-Perez earned her Bachelors of Business Administration from the University of Houston, and holds a Masters of Business Administration (MBA) and a Doctor of Education degree from Nova Southeastern University.

She and her husband have two children who attend schools in Miami-Dade County.

MAST’s new principal is also an active member of the Dade Association of School Administrators and the American Association of School Administrators.

Former principal, Dr. Derick R. McKoy Sr., relinquished his position at MAST after three years to accept a labor relations job with the Miami-Dade school system.