The new advisory board formed three weeks ago to help Miami-Dade County focus on implementing meaningful measures to clean the pollution in Biscayne Bay -=- which is responsible for fish kills and the deaths of large swaths of seagrass meadows – has its work cut out.

Recommendations made by the Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board impact all county residents. It’s mission is to help the county do what’s necessary to save the troubled Bay.

The board’s top priority – helping acquire state funding for a septic-to-sewer conversion project – will directly impact Key Biscayne, which has 28 homes that remain unconverted.

A septic tank system serves as an on-site wastewater treatment system in places where public sewers are not available. One-third of all Florida homes, about 1.6 million households, use septic tanks. Key Biscayne’s leadership is working with the county to help convert the Village’s 28 homes.

The advisory group, which will eventually have 21 members, met three weeks ago to start developing a plan that Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and county commissioners can adopt to address the pollution issues and enhance the Bay’s water quality.

Other bodies of water targeted for improvement are the Miami River, Biscayne Canal and the Little River.

Key Biscayne Mayor Michael Davey told Islander News the village will be impacted by board decisions, especially having 28 homes still needing conversion from septic to sewer.

“We are very mindful of the Biscayne Bay and want to make sure we are doing the best way to protect it and make it better,” said the mayor. “The conversion is an important issue facing the village and to do what we can do make it happen.”

Village Councilman Edward London said the village isn’t empowered to enforce Miami-Dade County’s septic-to-sewer conversion regulations, but it has been in communication with the county.

“In Key Biscayne, we have some homeowners who have not converted to sewer and a few homes are coming out”" he said. "The village … will keep in communications with the county to enforce it as soon as possible

One method gaining traction across the US to help resolve water quality issues is seeding waterways to grow shellfish, said Joshua Reitsma, a marine specialist with the Woods Hole Sea Grant Program and Cape Cod Cooperative Extension. Shellfish like oysters reduce nitrogen levels in water. They also work quickly and cost less than building sewers and wastewater treatment systems that could cost billions of dollars,he said.

A local citizen-scientist is seriously involved in the Biscane Bay cleanup effort.

Alberto Aran, a South Florida citizen-scientist, is advocating the shellfishcleansing method through the work of his organization, Watershed Action Lab. His non-profit recruits citizen scientists to help bring health back to the watershed.

On Dec. 16, Aran was guest speaker at a presentation about restoring biological filtration to the Bay, put on by the Key Biscayne Community Foundation and the Key Biscayne Citizens Science Group.

Aran said that by engaging residents and promoting soil health and improved water quality, we can regenerate habitats, recharge aquifers, fight saltwater intrusion and strengthen resiliency for future challenges.

As an example, he said that after the 2020 toxic algae bloom and massive fish kill his group launched a native oyster restoration project for Biscayne Bay. They raised $15,000 for the project.

“Biscayne Bay is a big mountain to climb,” Aran said, noting that cleaning it could take years.

Oysters are critical tools in the cleanup effort. Aran said they are efficient filter feeders that help remove excess nitrogen from waters by incorporating it into their shells and tissue as they grow. Adult oysters can filter up to 50 gallons a day, and one oyster can make 100 million babies a year, he said.

Nitrogen is an essential nutrient for plants and animals, but too much of it – usually from fertilizer runoff and septic tanks – accelerates the growth of algae, which in turn overwhelms water bodies and ultimately reduces oxygen levels.

Aran encourages people to get involved in the effort to clean up area waters. “Everybody can be a citizen scientist," he said. “You don't have to be a politician to help heal our Bay.”

Biscayne Bay Watershed Management Advisory Board members include:

Miami-Dade County Commissioners Danielle Cohen Higgins, Jean Monestime and Rebeca Sosa; Coral Gables Mayor Vince Lago; North Bay Village Commissioner Rachel Streitfeld, Miami Shores Council member Crystal Wager; Miami River Commission representative Brett Bibeau, Todd Crowl from Florida International University; Diego Lirman from the University of Miami; Joan Browder from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration; Erik Stabenau from Biscayne National Park; Julissa Kepner, from the Greater Miami Visitors and Convention Bureau; Spencer Crowley, representing the Builders Association of South Florida; Jannek Cederberg, from the Florida Engineers Society-Miami; Gerald C. McGinley Jr., from the Marine Council; John L. Alger, representing the Dade County Farm Bureau; Roberto Torres, from the Nature Conservancy; and Dave Doebler from the Biscayne Bay Marine Health Coalition.