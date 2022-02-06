Six new “Slow Speed, Minimum Wake” zone signs in the Miami Marine Stadium Basin not only are designed to keep human danger levels low, but they also may protect marine mammals and other sea animals.

Last year, 103 of the record 1,101 Florida manatee deaths (9.36%) were attributed to human/motorized vessel-related accidents – about the average in the state over the past decade.

According to the 2021 Manatee Mortalities list produced by the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (fwc.com), just two such boat-related deaths occurred in Biscayne Bay, where 12 in total died.

Many of the manatees’ bodies are so decomposed, there is no certain proof that vessel strikes weren’t the sole cause of more deaths.

Boat sales in Florida reportedly surged since the COVID-19 pandemic began because being on the water is an activity that is considered socially distant. Of course, Biscayne Bay and Miami Marine Stadium got increasingly crowded as the weather turned warmer, leading to more pollution and more recklessness among boaters and Jet-Skiers alike.

“With no-wake signs, certainly people traveling slowly increase their potential of spotting an animal and avoiding a boat strike,” said Dr. Ruth Carmichael, the Senior Marine Scientist at the Dauphin Island (Ala.) Sea Lab.

“Generally, if you slow people down, it gives animals a chance to respond to the people’s presence, manatees in particular. But it also helps prevent a number of other things, like erosion, and protects local property.”

Carmichael did find one study released in 2017 involving sounds versus speed rather interesting. That 20-year study dispelled the belief that slower vessels have a positive effect on marine mammals.

The study by Florida Atlantic University’s Edmund Gershwin, Ph.D., and his wife, Laura, concluded that slowing down boats actually makes it more difficult for manatees — which have difficulty hearing and locating low-frequency sounds like the hum of a slow-moving vessel — to detect and locate approaching watercraft.

“While a slow speed zone may reduce the chance of death during a collision, they have not mitigated the number of collisions that kill, and may have actually increased the number if non-fatal injuries,” Gershwin said in a report by ScienceDaily.

He also concluded that slower boats allow for a longer time to pass through a manatee habitat, thereby possibly making more contact.

“... we have living manatees that have been hit dozens of times with as much as 50 different scar patterns from boat encounters,” he added.

According to the FWC, some 1 million vessels are registered in Florida.

A survey of manatee deaths in 2021 shows there were 30 total deaths in Miami-Dade County, including areas such as the Coral Gables Waterway, Wagner Creek and the C-8 Canal.

That total pales in comparison to the state-leading 359 deaths in Brevard County on the Space Coast, a hot zone for migrating manatees from the colder waters up north.

The bulk of those deaths have been related to a lack of seagrass available, caused by algae and other pollutants.

The 1,101 overall total was the most manatee deaths in Florida since 830 died in 2013. There were 637 reported deaths in 2020 (90 of those related to vessel strikes).

State officials urge boaters to abide by speed regulations, avoid motoring over shallow seagrass beds and keep powerboats at least 50 yards from manatees. In addition, avoid using fertilizer, especially near waterways, and don’t feed the mammals, which could result in a $500 fine and/or up to 60 days in prison.

A lack of manatees this past year in the southern part of the state, including Biscayne Bay, could be attributed to 2021 being the sixth-warmest year on record, according to NASA and NOAA. It also marked the warmest ocean temperature on record.

“This is not common,” said Cesar Herrera Lopez, head coach and operations director for the Miami Rowing Club at the Marine Stadium Basin off Rickenbacker Causeway. “I’ve been here for the last 14 years, and the wildlife is completely different. We normally see four or five dolphins together, now it’s very strange (just) to see one dolphin ... And manatees? Not many at all, but maybe it’s not been cold enough (up north) yet.”

In case you see an ailing manatee, please call 888–404-FWCC (3922).

Visit myfwc.com/boating for additional boating safety tips.