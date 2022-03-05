New operator now in place, Miami Seaquarium works to improve health of Lolita the Orca and improve park’s oversight and performance

Lolita, the 56-year-old orca who has made the Miami Seaquarium her home for the past 52 years, will no longer be performing attractions before loving fans.

Also known as Tokitae, the orca has been reportedly ill and Miami Seaquarium officials have not decided what to do with her.

But the Miami Seaquarium’s new operator, MS Leisure Company – a transition that was completed this week – wants to bring back the excitement at the facility for people and their family to enjoy.

“We are very excited to finally have completed the process to proceed with the operation and administration of the Miami Seaquarium,” said Eduardo Albor, CEO for The Dolphin Company, which is the parent company of MS Leisure. “This is indeed a process that could only be completed with the support and guidance of Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and County Commissioner Raquel Regalado, who, like our company, are also committed to seeing the Miami Seaquarium once again become the family attraction many of us enjoyed in our youth.

“I also want to acknowledge and give credit to the real heroes, the people who have dedicated their lives taking care of all the animals in this unique park, including the rescued manatees, sea lions, dolphins and indeed our beloved Lolita,” he added.

Effective March 4, The Dolphin Company is the licensed operator of the Seaquarium, taking full responsibility of the iconic attraction..

Mayor Levine Cava said the park’s new operator will do a good job.

“Today marks a new day for the Miami Seaquarium and all of the creatures within its care,”she said, noting that the shared priority of the county and The Dolphin Company “remains providing the highest standard of care for all the Seaquarium marine inhabitants, including the beloved orca Lolita (Tokitae).”

The Dolphin Company operates 32 parks and habitats in Mexico, Argentina, the Caribbean, Italy and Florida.

“As in all of the other (facilities), the Miami Seaquarium will have our full commitment to first review and improve the well-being of its aquatic species and second, to review and improve the overall guest the experience in a safe, exciting environment for our visitors,” said Travis Burke, Regional Director for North America for The Dolphin Company.

The shake up at Miami Seaquarium stems from the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which cited numerous maintenance, water quality and animal welfare problems during an inspection at the Miami Seaquarium last summer.

And then, there were wide-spread reports about the declining health of Lolita that prompted Regalado to take action.

In a Feb. 18 memo to Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and others, Commission Raquel Regalado requested an independent assessment of animal welfare at Miami Seaquarium.

Regalado is also proposing to modify the renewing lease for the Seaquarium so the county can evaluate and inspect the attraction whenever necessary.

Regalado, whose district includes the Miami Seaquarium, said the county received several emails from concerned people – including animal conservative groups – about the health of Tokitae the ocra, also known as Lolita.

“Recent reports have questioned whether enough is being done to provide for the health and welfare of Tokitae,” Regalado said in the memo.

“While the veterinarians assigned to Tokitae have acknowledged that she has been ill, she is monitored constantly and was reported as of (last) week to be improving,” she wrote. “My understanding is the Seaquarium staff have cooperated fully with both the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) inspection and in providing updates to Miami-Dade County.”

She added, however, that she thinks having an independent evaluation of Tokitae would be good.

“I want to see them agree to a third-party vet, right now, without having the county commission have to approve my item,” said Regalado. “Then, ideally, I would like my colleagues to support my amendment to the lease” to include safety checks on the animals if there are concerns about their health.

When the commissioners approved a reassignment of the facility’s lease in 2021, it called for improvements to the facility and the maintaining quality care of the animals..

Officials from Miami Seaquarium declined interviews but released a statement saying they continue to monitor Toki's condition, including stepped up monitoring of her health.

“Twenty-hour hour observation is an important and common practice utilized when an animal is feeling unwell, especially one such as Toki, who is well beyond the average life expectancy of her species,” the statement said. “Toki has been resting comfortably overnight and steadily improving. Like any geriatric animal or human, however, some days are better than others… While her veterinary team is optimistic, it is important to keep in mind that as animals age, their immune systems weaken, making them more susceptible to disease and more difficult to combat and recover from illness."

At age 56, Toki (aka Lolita), is believed to be the oldest killer whale living under human care, Seaguarium officials said in their release. “Toki’s unprecedented longevity speaks to the quality care she receives.

According to published reports, the Seaquarium has to fix violations discovered by a USDA inspection last summer. The feds recently returned to check on Toki and a new report is expected shortly.