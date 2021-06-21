New site for Village vaccination event on Tuesday, June 22

The Village of Key Biscayne’s efforts to bring State and County vaccination sites to the island continues, with another popup vaccination event set for Tuesday, June 21 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Both the Pfizer (12+) or Johnson & Johnson (18+) vaccines will be offered.

Please note, that the site has been moved to the Community Room (downstairs at Village Hall by the Turtle Fountain).

This site is open to the general public and not limited to Key Biscayne residents. Those who work on the island are eligible to receive the vaccine.

Additionally, you may get your second dose of the Pfizer vaccine, regardless of where you received the first dose. You must bring your vaccination certificate.

For more information, email Jessica Drouet at jdrouet@keybiscayne.fl.gov