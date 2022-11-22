New SOFLO Boat Show coming to Miami Marine Stadium in 2023, but Mayor Cava raises concern over impact on manatees

The first SOFLO Boat Show is set to drop anchor at Miami Marine Stadium next year, and it will feature tons of boats and marine accessories.

The three-day event, from May 19-21, is expected to attract thousands of avid boaters while they also enjoy entertainment, music, art exhibitions and food and drink from the 360-degree Ships Wheel Bar and the Galley Food Hall.

In addition to top-of-the-line engines, electronics, fishing gear, diving equipment, water sports, and accessories, the SoFlo Boat Show will have both on-land and in-water boat displays – including a sea trial dock for those looking to feel that salty wind in their hair.

“We developed a show that caters to the real needs of exhibitors and partners, as well as the attendees,” said John Hagins, director of Partner Relations for the SoFlo Boat Show. “Our focus on that ‘ocean lifestyle’ and the Miami we all love will be evident throughout the Show.”

Tony Albelo, CEO at EngageLive! said the event will schedule entertainment and live music throughout the day to herald in each sunset.

“Just about everyone we know are boaters,it’s almost a prerequisite here in South Florida. Positioning the show just before Memorial Day will help us all get ready for the summer,” said Albelo.

Albelo said SOFLO is the first boat show for EngageLive! but the company has been producing local events such as the Coconut Grove Arts Festival, House of Horror and the Bayfront New Year's Eve.

Albelo said EngageLive! chose Virginia Key for the site of the event because of its long history with waterfront events. "The combination of being able to build a structure for air-conditioned exhibit space as well as in-water space for boats makes Marine Stadium and Virginia Key unique," he said.

For EngageLive! and avid boaters, the SOLFLO Boat Show is a happy song. But there could be a sour note to overcome.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levin Cava said boat test drives from the Miami International Boat Show and future boat shows in some parts of Biscayne Bay are drawing concerns about manatee safety.

The test drives threaten the manatee population in designated areas and the county is trying to come up with a plan to protect the wildlife species.

About 1,100 permits were granted until 2026 for boat test drives.

Tickets for the SoFlo Boat Show start at $25 and are on sale at SoFloBoatShow.com. To get the latest news about the show, follow @SoFloBoatShow on Facebook and Instagram.