Key Biscayne residents will have 30 extra minutes to prepare for the first Village Council meeting of 2023, which takes place Tuesday at the new start time of 6:30 p.m.

Why this meeting is important:

* There will be a resolution to adopt the Key Biscayne Vision Plan, which establishes parameters for the future of the island and its preservation.

* A special presentation will be hosted by lawyer and lobbyist Paul Lowell of Converge Public Strategies, who will discuss the recent special session by Florida legislators on home and flood insurance, and the impacts Key Biscayne residents could face..

* The Chamber of Commerce will present a new initiative, entitled Plastic Free Key Biscayne.

* Resolutions to accept bids from three companies for intersection roadwork, striping and bike lane markings, and curb and basin repairs and replacements will go to a vote.

* An ordinance relating to regulations regarding electric bicycle use within the Village is on the agenda, although the Village Manager's recommendation is to withdraw the item at this time.

* There will be updates on outdoor dining and parking regulations, as well as a sports program workshop.

* There also will be updates on the Rickenbacker Causeway and Bear Cut Bridge initiatives, as well as the Village's Capital Improvement Projects.

* A brief discussion on a potential change to the Village's noise ordinance will take place.

* Mayor Joe Rasco will issue a proclamation to honor the 70th anniversary of St. Agnes Catholic Church.

Residents may attend the meeting at Village Hall or tune in to VKB-TV Ch. 77 on Comcast/Xfinity, or Ch. 99 ATT UVerse.

If you are joining the meeting remotely, please dial any of the following Zoom numbers: (312) 626-6799, (929) 205-6099 or (301) 715-8592, and enter the Zoom Meeting ID: 231 627 8415, followed by ##. Press *9 to “raise your hand.”