Since Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill over the summer allowing local governments to ban smoking on public beaches, Miami Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, Palm Beach and Monroe County have passed legislation enforcing the ban.

Violators could be fined up to $100 for the first infraction, and $200 to $500 for further violations, according to the governments’ ordinances. Repeat violators could face up to 60 days in jail.

Unfiltered cigars, however, are not covered by the ban.

The concerns driving the bans are exposure to secondhand smoke, which has been linked to health issues, and to prevent having cigarette butts strewn in the sand.

Key Biscayne Police Chief Frank Sousa said there have been no reports of any problem with people smoking on the beach in Key Biscayne.

Palm Beach, Ft. Lauderdale, and Monroe County legislation already took effect, but since the smoking ban is new, police officers and code enforcement officers for each municipality are just giving out warnings. This year.

"Our job is to educate first before writing any civil citations," said Adam Linhardt, communications director for the Monroe County Sheriff's department. "If deputies see folks smoking, they would say, 'There's a ban on smoking on the beaches.' When a new ordinance is passed, education needs to occur first."

Miami Beach's ban doesn't take effect until January, giving the city more time to get the word out.

Any smoking ban on Miami-Dade's beaches must pass through legislation by county commissioners, said Danny Turkel, press secretary for Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

"This administration is currently working on that legislation and will send it to the commission once it is ready," he said.

Rumya Sundaram, director of environment science for the Key Biscayne Community Foundation, said she was unaware of the new state law but supports a smoking ban on the beaches within the village's boundaries.

She said volunteers collect thousands of cigarette butts along the shoreline and parks during foundation-organized clean-up initiatives.

"For the environment, banning cigarette smoking is one law that we would want to see," she said. "The wildlife can sometimes mistake cigarette butts for food because of the smell and taste. The chemical is bad for them, like causing digestion and health problems."

Saving the thousands of other beachgoers who do not smoke from being exposed to secondhand cigarette smoke is another benefit of a ban.

According to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention, since 1964, over 2.5 million adults who don't smoke have died from health problems caused by secondhand smoke, including heart disease.

Secondhand smoke contains more than 7,000 chemicals – 70 of which can cause cancer, the CDC has reported..

Stephen Leatherman, a Florida International University coastal scientist and professor, is credited with lobbying state legislators to pass House Bill 105, which allows local governments to ban smoking on public beaches.

The Bill, sponsored by State Sen. Joe Gruters, amends the Florida Clean Indoor Air Act to allow local governments to restrict smoking.

Leatherman, also known as “Dr. Beach,” is a longtime advocate of protecting Florida beaches so they maintain their top spots as major tourist hubs

“I have been saying it for years that we need to get butts off our beaches,” he said. “I am so pleased that this new law as proposed and promoted by State Senator Joe Gruters was signed by Governor DeSantis. Hopefully, beach communities statewide will pass regulations to make their beaches cleaner and healthier.”

Leatherman said clean water and sand determines beaches rating on a five-point scale that is used to evaluate candidates for the “top” beaches list he puts out..

Palm Beach banned smoking on the beach and in parks after residents complained about secondhand smoking and people leaving cigarette butts scattered in the sandy areas and at outdoor recreation facilities, said the city’s Assistant City Manager Caroyln Stone, who noted that “the ban addresses health and safety issues."