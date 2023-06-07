New study: Sargassum blob approaching Florida’s seems to be shrinking

Key Biscayne and Southeast Florida may be have getting some good news from the seaweed gods.

Seems the mysterious seaweed blob that’s approaching Florida has unexpectedly shrunk, according to scientists from the University of South Florida.

Nicknamed “The Great Atlantic Sargassum belt” and stretching from west Africa to the Gulf of Mexico, the mass was expected to continue growing. According to studies dating back to 2011, this month marks the first time in history that the amount of sargassum in the Atlantic has decreased in the month of May.

The mass has mostly shrunk in the eastern Atlantic ocean, meaning less seaweed will make its way through the currents and onto Florida’s beaches. The total size of the seaweed mass has decreased by 15% in comparison to April.

Looking back even further, the amounts of seaweed are actually even smaller compared to those of the past two years.

Though the decrease in mass is seemingly unexpected, it has been shrinking throughout the month of April. A USF release on the matter said that the blob’s mass was cut in half from March to April, later reaching one fourth of its original size in May.

Though this decrease is already good news for those following the “blob,” June might have naturally brought that relief, as USF’s Optical Oceanography Laboratory website has said that “sargassum amount in the Gulf of Mexico is likely to decrease” throughout the month.

To measure the size of the sargassum belt, USF scientists combine satellite imagery from NASA and the U.S. Geological Survey to get a well-rounded idea of where it is located and what its growth patterns are looking like.

Although the decrease has been great news, there has still been an overall increase in sargassum in the Atlantic Ocean, and Florida as a result, in comparison to earlier years around 2011, when the study began.

On Key Biscayne, the seaweed presents more of a visual and olfactory issue, though new studies have found there might also be flesh-eating bacteria living in some species of sargassum.

The smell is perhaps the most noticeable effect, which actually comes from the release of hydrogen sulfide - a chemical that can cause respiratory issues and is usually described to smell like rotten eggs - as the seaweed decomposes in the sun.

Sargassum has been accumulating on Florida beaches for months, so why has the increase been so intense ? Brian Lapointe, a research professor with Florida Atlantic University, told the Sun Sentinel his best guess: the area where sargassum grows has moved south.

Sargassum most often grows in the Sargasso Sea, a large area right off the U.S. southern seaboard. Now, the seaweed has seemed to move south and toward the equator — and thus towards Florida.

“We never historically had sargassum growing in that [southern] area until 2011,” Lapointe said. “Once it got there, it liked it — there were nutrients to support its growth.”

Lapointe explained that as the sargassum moves west, it finds nutrient-rich water coming from the Amazon River, giving it a source to grow from. There has been an increase in nitrogen and phosphate concentrations from the Amazon River, he added. Other sources for the seaweed to find nutrients include the Congo and Mississippi Rivers.

The largest batch of sargassum currently recorded worldwide is still near the coast of South America, so it will likely still hit Florida beaches throughout the summer.

According to the USF release, “the quantity will still remain relatively high as compared to historical values,” however the Gulf of Mexico, and consequently Florida, will likely hear some more good news as more sargassum mass reduction is set to occur in June.